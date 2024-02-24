Kyle Busch Motorsports sues Rev Racing over non-payment of $325,000 Truck Series partnership

Former NASCAR Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports is suing Truck Series outfit Rev Racing, according to a report from Charlotte Business Journal.

The now-defunct Truck Series outfit Kyle Busch Motorsports has filed a lawsuit against Rev Racing. The legal action stems from a partnership agreement between the two entities for the 2023 season. Under the terms of the deal, KBM was contracted to provide trucks for Rev Racing's participation in the Truck Series.

The crux of the dispute revolves around a reported non-payment of $325,000 by Rev Racing to KBM for the services rendered during the 2023 season. While KBM fulfilled its end of the agreement by providing trucks and other logistical support, Rev Racing allegedly failed to honor the financial terms of the partnership, prompting KBM to pursue legal recourse.

The complaint filed by KBM reads (via Charlotte Business Journal):

"On January 31, 2024, KBM, through counsel, sent a final letter to Rev Racing demanding payment of the full principal amount owed, $325,000, within one (1) week. Rev Racing has not paid and has not responded."

Kyle Busch Motorsports, a two-time champion in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, in 2015 and 2017, sold its assets to Spire Motorsports at the end of the 2023 campaign. The team suspended it's operations, along with team owner Kyle Busch's manufacturing company, Rowdy Manufacturing.

Kyle Busch reacts to joining Spire Motorsports for five races in the Truck Series

The two-time Cup Series champion is set to join Spire Motorsports for a five-race schedule in the 2024 season. He will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, Busch highlighted his longstanding affinity for the Truck Series and reiterated his commitment to achieving success on the track. He said (via TobyChristie):

"Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff [Dickerson], TJ [Puchyr], and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season."

The Richard Childress Racing driver added:

"A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with [Brian] Pattie and the same group that I had last year, so while it’ll be a little bittersweet not having a KBM decal on the front of the truck and a 51 on the side, I know that I’ll be getting in the best equipment in the series. Once I’m behind the wheel, it’ll look and feel like home and just like always, my only goal will be to add more banners in the shop."