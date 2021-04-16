Kyle Busch's stout Richmond resume bodes well for him ahead of Toyota Owners 400

Kyle Busch will be looking to secure his first win with Ben Beshore, his new crew chief for 2020, at Richmond Raceway in this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400.

While he did emerge victorious in the Busch Clash event at Daytona, it was an exhibition race which did not count towards the championship.

The Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver has put in some strong performances at the .75-mile D-shaped oval in the past to draw confidence from. In 30 starts at Richmond, Kyle Busch has six wins, 18 top 5s and 23 top 10s. His winning record at the "Action Track" has him tied for second overall with David Pearson, Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace, while Richard Petty tops the list with 13.

A P10 finish in last weekend's race at Martinsville, despite sustaining substantial damage to his No. 18 Toyota early on, was a positive takeaway for Kyle Busch.

The race is also special for Busch as he will run a special paint scheme with a mission to raise awareness and eradicate child poverty for the Red Nose Day campaign.

The @mmschocolate Red Nose #Camry scheme is raising awareness for the Red Nose Day campaign, with the mission of ending child poverty. Learn more at https://t.co/e0pSUBqIaQ #NosesOn pic.twitter.com/ckGsJpBEvz — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 14, 2021

Kyle Busch won both the spring and fall editions of the race at Richmond in 2018 but has finishes of eighth, second and sixth from the three races since then.

Also read: NASCAR at Richmond: TV schedule, start times, entry list

Not the start Kyle Busch had in mind for 2021

Advertisement

Kyle Busch has only managed two top 5s and as many top 10s in 2021. His third-place result at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway earlier this season remains his most productive outing so far, while a P35 at the Daytona road course remains his lowest point.

With 212 points to his name, Busch currently sits 11th in the 2021 Cup Series standings.

The 400-lap / 300-mile Toyota Owners 400 is scheduled for a 3 p.m. EST. start on Sunday and will be telecast on the FOX Network.

Denny Hamlin's Martinsville result was what he needed but not what he wanted