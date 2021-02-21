Kyle Busch has a striking green paint scheme for Daytona Road Course race 

Kyle Busch will run a striking green paint scheme featuring Interstate Batteries for the second race of the 2021 NASCAR season Sunday at the Daytona Road Course.

Instead of the usual yellow M&M's scheme on his No. 18 Toyota Camry which we are used to seeing, Busch will be sporting the Interstate Batteries logo as a celebration of the company's 30-year partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. The brand is one of the team's founding partners.

Kyle Busch has started the 2021 season on a high note after he edged past the crashing Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to win the Busch Clash on the Daytona Road Course.

The two-time Cup Series champion was in contention to win his first-ever Daytona 500 but a fiery final-lap crash cut short his dream in the rain-delayed race. He ended up finishing 14th.

Kyle Busch will start from the 14th position Sunday and look to go back-to-back on the Daytona Road Course.

We’re back @DAYTONA this Sunday to take on the road course. Got the @interstatebatts colors this weekend, going to be fun! Tune in Sunday, 3pm ET on FOX. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/hP4LCoA1Mg — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 19, 2021

The second race of the NASCAR 2021 season was shifted to the Daytona Road Course after the California Speedway weekend was canceled due to COVID-19. The race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (initially the second race on the schedule) will host the third race instead.

What to expect from Kyle Busch?

Kyle Busch is one of the strong contenders for the first of the seven road course race at Daytona. Photo: Getty Images

Kyle Busch has a new crew chief in Ben Beshore this season and is hoping for a change of fortunes in 2021.

Busch was eliminated in the Round of 12 in 2020, making him the first reigning champion not to advance beyond the Round of 12. He was winless until winning the 34th race of the season.

The fact that Kyle Busch won the Busch Clash on the Daytona Road Course will work as a confidence booster for him.

However, there are other strong contenders when it comes to racing on road courses. While wrecks have been the theme for the 2021 season so far, Kyle Busch hopes to get through unscathed in his bid to win the first of the seven points-paying road-course races.

