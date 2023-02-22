Kyle Busch has a new sponsor heading into this weekend's NCS race at Auto Club Speedway

Following the frustrating season-opening Daytona 500, Kyle Busch heads to Fontana, California this weekend in search of his first win of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series.

When the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion takes the field at the Auto Club Speedway for the first time in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, he will have an all-new sponsorship partner.

On Monday, Richard Childress Racing announced Lucas Oil, a long-time partner of the team and ECR Engines, have enhanced their partnership with RCR for the 2023 NASCAR season. In addition to continued technical and development support for both RCR and ECR Engines, the lubricant brand will serve as the primary sponsor for Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the two-mile Auto Club Speedway.

As part of the announcement, Kyle Busch’s team revealed the scheme on social media that he will use while running in the second Cup race of the 2023 season. Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a blue and white scheme with white door numbers and logos on both sides.

In a statement, Bob Fisher, the senior vice president of ECR Engines, said:

“Lucas Oil’s market-leading products have long contributed to the incredible durability and on-track success of ECR’s engines in many forms of motorsports. We’re proud to be able to use our high-powered competition platform to showcase Lucas Oil’s key technologies and continue to win races and championships with their R&D support.”

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch 🏻 twitter.com/3ChiRACING/sta… 3ChiRACING @3ChiRACING @NASCAR @RCRracing #DAYTONA500 And that's a wrap on Daytona! So close but this season is going to be a big one for Rowdy Nation! @KyleBusch And that's a wrap on Daytona! So close but this season is going to be a big one for Rowdy Nation! @KyleBusch @NASCAR @RCRracing #DAYTONA500 https://t.co/ORFSBYyU6M Was a damn good time and oh so close! Thanks guys for being there w us and cheering us all the way! Next time it’s ours Was a damn good time and oh so close! Thanks guys for being there w us and cheering us all the way! Next time it’s ours 👊🏻 twitter.com/3ChiRACING/sta…

Lucas Oil joins a long list of sponsors that will serve as a primary sponsor for the #8 RCR driver in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The list includes BetMGM, 3CHI, Alsco Uniforms, Netspend, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

Kyle Busch's team president spoke about the new sponsor at Auto Club Speedway

Kyle Busch’s RCR team, ECR Engines, and Lucas Oil have won more than 20 NASCAR races since the company became the official lubricant partner of RCR and ECR in 2014. Busch will have the opportunity to deliver a standout performance on Sunday with his new scheme.

In a statement, Torrey Galida, the president of RCR, said:

“RCR and ECR have benefited from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing. We’re incredibly thankful to Lucas for all of the resources and expertise they provide to give us a competitive on-track advantage.”

Catch Kyle Busch and his #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team in action when the Pala Casino 400 kicks off at the Auto Club Speedway on February 26, 2023.

