Kyle Busch ‘optimistic and hopeful’ of a good weekend at Dover and Kansas

Kyle Busch is confident of delivering a good result heading into the Monster Mile at Dover International Speedway. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver said that the communication between his team and his teammate Austin Dillon was good.

In his first season with RCR, Busch has already driven down the victory lane twice in the first 10 races. Coming off a win the previous week, the #8 driver starts on the pole while his teammate starts last. He qualified on pole as the qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather.

Starting the race on the front row, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion is optimistic for the weekend at Dover and the next race at Kansas.

Speaking on Saturday, he told the media:

"We continue to talk about our stuff and how we can get better. What things can we look for and try to do. I think a lot of that is going to come into play this weekend and next weekend, so I am optimistic and hopeful that we will have some really strong runs at Dover and Kansas."

Pole Sitter Kyle Busch speaking to media

Kyle Busch had previously lamented RCR's short-track program. The #8 driver admitted that he was outperformed by his teammate Dillon in Martinsville and on the dirt in Bristol.

Busch failed to finish inside the top 10, while his teammate in the #3 Chevrolet scored a third-place finish in Bristol followed by a top 15 finish. He said:

"I thought Austin did an awesome job with what we had at Martinsville, running 12th there, that was good. I think he was actually better than me at the Bristol dirt race and had a better long run car than I did.... He got the finish he deserved, and I didn’t do a good enough job to get the finish that we needed out of that one."

Kyle Busch termed Martinsville his worst race while adding that the team has tried to figure out what went wrong there. After analyzing the previous races, the #8 driver is hoping for a strong result at Dover.

Kyle Busch admits he has been lucky to win at restrictor plate tracks

NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500

Kyle Busch has admitted that he is probably not the best restrictor-plate racer. The 37-year-old has revealed that he has been lucky enough to have multiple wins in his career at Superspeedways.

While Busch won the GEICO 500 at Talladega last weekend, many other drivers had a much better outing in the race.

The 62-time NASCAR Cup race winner said:

"I have been good a lot and have won a lot of races (but) not at restrictor plate tracks. I have not had a lot of restrictor plate wins and have been lucky enough to get those wins."

"There are guys that are better at that style of racing than maybe me, but I still think it comes down to certain circumstances at the end — where you are, how it all works, how it all happens. That is just the nature of that beast of restrictor plate racing."

