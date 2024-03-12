Kyle Busch partners with data analytics firm ahead of NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion and driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has partnered with a new sponsor ahead of the sport's return to Bristol Motor Speedway's asphalt surface this coming weekend.

The 2-time Cup Series champion has partnered with leading data analytics firm FICO aiming to raise financial awareness and education. Kyle Busch will be seen spreading the message this Sunday (March 17) with a brand new paint scheme with the organization's colors during the 2024 Food City 500.

The partnership involves FICO sponsoring Busch for a slew of races throughout the 2024 Cup Series season, with the organization's next appearance on Busch's car coming later this season at Dover Motor Speedway.

Touching on the importance of financial awareness in modern times, Busch elaborated on how the partnership can raise awareness and said (via rcrracing.com):

“It’s important that people, including fans and the next generation of racers, have access to financial and credit education because it’s the first step in achieving financial wellness. We look forward to working with FICO to help our fans learn more about the value of money, how credit works, and the importance of building good financial habits.”

FICO will also be seen hosting an awareness workshop during the future NASCAR Cup Series event at Dover Motor Speedway as Kyle Busch takes to the track to spread awareness about financial stability and the ability to make informed decisions.

Where did Kyle Busch finish during last weekend's NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix?

Kyle Busch's bad luck on and off the pit road continued as the Richard Childress Racing driver managed to finish in P22 during the 2024 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

The #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver was seen spinning on the track at one point in the race, running a lap down from the leaders for the majority of the event.

Struggles on pit road also seemed to continue for the #8 crew at RCR with a lengthy stop for Rowdy as the team made adjustments to his car in hopes of better performance on the track.

All in all, the stars seem to not be aligning for Kyle Busch so far this year. It remains to be seen how he can perform during the 2024 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway this coming Sunday, March 17. The race will go live at 3:30 pm ET.