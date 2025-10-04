Kyle Busch points to one factor that his RCR team needs after losing crew chief Randall Burnett

  • NASCAR
By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Oct 04, 2025 21:24 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Kyle Busch during the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch responded to the media about what the #8 Richard Childress Racing team needs following the release of crew chief Randall Burnett. The veteran NASCAR driver said the team needs consistency instead of relying on gut instinct.

Busch started working with Burnett as soon as he made the switch from Joe Gibbs Racing to RCR in 2023. While their debut season had been decent with three wins, the momentum didn't carry over, with the Las Vegas native failing to win in a season last year—a first in his career.

This year, the two-time NASCAR champion still has a chance to return to victory lane for the first time since the race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. In a pre-race interview at Charlotte Motor Speedway, he was asked what the team needs right now, to which he replied (via Frontstretch on X):

“Some consistency.” [1:22]
“Just some more of knowing why we're doing what we're doing instead of sort of shooting from the hip, if you will,” he added.
Kyle Busch will continue his 2025 campaign with Andy Street as an interim crew chief. Richard Childress Racing has yet to announce the shot caller for the #8 pit box in the 2026 season. Randall Burnett, meanwhile, will work with 19-year-old prodigy Connor Zilisch at Trackhouse Racing.

For now, Busch will race at the Charlotte Roval on Sunday. The road course event marks the Round of 12 finale, something the #8 crew won't be concerned about.

“We're not getting the results”: Kyle Busch on mid-season crew chief switch at Richard Childress Racing

With underwhelming outings in the yesteryear, Kyle Busch argued that a change is necessary to help the #8 Richard Childress Racing team get the results it wants. The decision was to release Randall Burnett, with Andy Street taking over until the end of the 2025 season.

Busch, who won 63 Cup Series races, said (via NASCAR):

“Obviously, I mean, we’re not getting the results, right? [...] Results (are) what matters. We’re in a performance-based business and not getting the results. It’s got to fall back on someone, and they re-signed me for another year. So that kind of gave me the notion of they’ve got my back. And we needed to find a change somewhere.”
The veteran NASCAR driver also pointed out that the entire team needs to put in the work, not just the crew chief, adding:

“I mean, it’s not just going to be a crew chief that comes in and fix the whole program. I’m going to put that out there [...] We’ve got to have from top to bottom, from inside out, an opportunity of being able to orchestrate the proper personnel to go out there to execute.”
Kyle Busch drives the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: Imagn

The new driver-crew chief will debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend. Street is a part-time crew for the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series after spending three full seasons with Austin Hill from 2022 to 2024.

