Kyle Busch proud of son Brexton for “kicking butt” and starting the Millbridge season on a winning note

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch was beaming with pride after his son Brexton's recent success in the Millbridge Speedway karting race.

While two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch continues to ply his trade in the sport's highest echelons, his son Brexton is making a name for himself as well. The eight-year-old continues to follow in his father's footsteps, finding success in the racing world.

Having won the Beginner Box Stock Division Champion at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway last campaign, Brexton signed a multi-year sponsorship extension with Servpro earlier this year. Kicking off his 2024 campaign, the young driver took his KBM No. 18B to Milbridge Speedway.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after his triumph, Brexton shared his excitement, expressing gratitude for his sponsors and hinting at a successful season ahead. He wrote:

"Captured two W’s last night to kick off the year at @MillbridgeRacin!"

"The @SERVPRO #18b was flying, can’t wait to see what we can do the rest of 2024!"

"Back at Millbridge tonight in the Restrictor!"

Proud father Kyle Busch didn't shy away from praising his son's accomplishments. He took to X to commend Brexton's stellar performance. Busch wrote:

"This kid kicked butt last nite! Picked up ✌🏻 wins to open the Millbridge season!"

"Couldn’t be prouder of @brextonbusch, let’s keep it rollin bud!👊🏻"

Kyle Busch's 2024 campaign: Has the NASCAR driver struggled so far?

While Brexton kicked off his season in style, the same cannot be said about the senior Busch.

Kyle Busch made a shock move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing at the beginning of the last campaign. While there were speculations surrounding his adaptability, the two-time Cup Series champion proved his mettle once again. Busch won three races last season, qualifying for the playoffs and concluding the season in a respectable 14th position.

Although the 38-year-old driver would've hoped for an emphatic start to his second season with RCR, Kyle Busch has struggled to find his footing.

Despite a 12th-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 race and a third-place finish in Atlanta the following weekend, Busch finds himself in the 11th position in the Cup standings. Back-to-back lackluster outings in his home race in Las Vegas and Phoenix have raised eyebrows about Busch's performances.

However, with only four races being completed, a long season lies ahead for Kyle Busch and his crew. The former Joe Gibbs Racing man will be aiming to turn his recent form on its head as he enters the Cup race in Bristol this weekend.

With Bristol Motor Speedway being Busch's most successful race track, fans can once again expect the Rowdy to fire on all cylinders during the Food City 500 race on Sunday afternoon.