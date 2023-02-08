Kyle Busch rages 'disrespect' from fellow NASCAR drivers after Sunday's 'disaster' race

Busch Light Clash's return to the LA Memorial Coliseum for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was somewhat of a hit or a miss with fans, as well as drivers such as Kyle Busch. The exhibition-style event that made its debut last year was a hit last season after it managed to introduce stock car racing as a sport to a newer, younger audience who previously kept away from far-away racetracks and ovals.

The return of the Clash at the Coliseum this year, however, did not build upon what the event laid down last year. In a 150-lap race that was touted as chaotic and disrespectful in terms of driving standards from across the field, a total of 16 caution periods broke up green flag runs. With so many breaks in between racing for several incidents on the quarter-mile-long temporary track, drivers and fans were frustrated in equal measure.

[email protected] earned a 2.01 rating and 3.647 million viewers for Sunday's second edition of the Busch Light Clash @LAColiseum, down 15% from the inaugural edition which drew a 2.32 rating and 4.283 million. The race was second most watched sports event of the weekend after Pro Bowl.

Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch spoke about how he saw the race from behind the wheel of his new #8 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and said:

"Last year’s show I felt like was relatively clean and good racing, some bumping, some banging, but we could run long stretches of green-flag action, whereas today (Sunday) was I would call it a disaster with the disrespect from everybody of just driving through each other and not just letting everything kind of work its way out. But it’s a quarter-mile. It’s tight-quarters racing. Actually, this is probably how it should have gone last year, so we got spoiled with a good show the first year. Maybe this was just normal."

With the exhibition-style race having kicked off the 2023 season, NASCAR is preparing to go Superspeedway racing later this month at Daytona International Speedway.

Kyle Busch 'owes a few' to Joey Logano after last Sunday's Busch Light Clash

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are two drivers who have a history of disagreements with each other, and last Sunday's race brought another one between the two drivers. After Logano seemingly bumped Busch by mistake during the initial stages of the race, Busch spoke about how the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver chose to race others.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native also spoke about Logano during a post-race press conference, and said:

"I mean, Logano didn't get hit by nobody he just flat out drove through me. So, he's got another one coming, I owe him a few."

Watch Busch and Logano tackle it out at Daytona International Speedway later this month.

