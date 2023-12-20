Kyle Busch and RCR extend sponsorship deal with Indianapolis-based oil giant into 2024 NASCAR season

Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch on Tuesday (December 19) announced that Lucas Oil Products has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as a part of a multi-year deal.

The Indianapolis-based oil giant company will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series season.

In addition, the oil company will serve as primary sponsor for two-time NASCAR Cup Series season when he will compete in the Micro Sprint car series, beginning with the Tulsa Shootout on December 26. The Lucas Oil colors will also sponsor the 2024 program of Busch’s son, Brexton.

In a statement, the director of partnership marketing for Lucas Oil Products, Brandon Bernstein, spoke about its extension with Richard Childress’s owned team:

“RCR and ECR share our passion for motorsports, from the grassroots to the highest level of the sport. We share Kyle’s passion for short track racing and are excited to help Brexton take the next step in his career. We’ve seen first-hand the benefits of our partnership, especially as it relates to technology transfer over to short track racers and everyday consumers. We’re proud to continue to commit our resources in R&D and production, and to highlight our premier oil performance with sponsorship of the No. 8 Chevrolet.”

The iconic oil company has served as the official lubricant of RCR and ECR engines since 2014 and is the official motor oil of ECR Engines.

“It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in Victory Lane”- Kyle Busch team on extension with Lucas Oil

The 38-year-old NASCAR veteran carried the Lucas Oil paint scheme to victory lane in the 2023 Cup season at Auto Club Speedway, marking the brand’s first win as a primary sponsor at NASCAR’s top-tier series.

In a team release, the president of RCR, Torrey Galida said:

“RCR and ECR have benefited greatly from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing. It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in Victory Lane. It was a testament to all of the resources, expertise, and hard work the Lucas/ECR team has committed to giving us a huge competitive advantage.”

As of now, neither RCR or Lucas Oil have mentioned for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for Kyle Busch in the 2024 season.