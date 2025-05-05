Kyle Busch reacts to son Brexton celebrating like his NASCAR champion dad

Kyle Busch's son, Brexton Busch, notched his first A-class win over the weekend at the Lucas Oil Speedway. The 9-year-old driver celebrated the victory with a classic bow celebration like his dad, Kyle Busch. Brexton is the son of Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch and was born in 2015.

Ad

Busch shared a heartwarming reaction to the video of his son replicating his bow celebration on X. He attached a GIF of him doing the same celebration while replying to his son's post.

"Kiddo keepin the bow going," Busch replied on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Had to hit em with the bow," Brexton Busch wrote Via X

Brexton Busch is a rising star in Dirt Racing who runs sprint cars in various races around the country. Brexton began his racing career at only five years old, with his first outing in the Beginner Box Stock division at the Millbridge Speedway, Salisbury.

The 9-year-old driver has won the Chili Bowl and the Golden Driller at the Tulsa Shootout already. Busch's son also runs with the iconic No. 18 on his car, made popular by his dad during his stint with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Ad

Kyle Busch, on the other hand, finished 20th in the Wurth 400 race at the Texas Motor Speedway over the weekend. The 40-year-old driver races for Richard Childress Racing and is currently ranked 16th in the NASCAR Cup series after securing a total of 228 points this season so far.

Denny Hamlin's advice to Kyle Busch after turning 40

Kyle Busch recently turned 40 years old on May 2nd, 2025. and celebrated his birthday by taking a short trip with his wife during the NASCAR break. Busch's fellow driver, Denny Hamlin, was asked if he had any advice to give to Busch after his birthday.

Ad

"To me, it's just taking care of your body more. I mean, everyone is different and everyone has taken different hits throughout their career, but for me, my body changed at 42. I had to do tons more maintenance, but he is doing everything; he’s still as good a driver as I think he’s been in the last 10 years. It's just sometimes you get to a car that doesn’t necessarily like your style, and you have to adapt," Hamlin told the media.

Ad

NASCAR: Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin- Source: Imagn

Busch also hinted at taking inspiration from Hamlin and replicating the performance that the driver could deliver, even after being the oldest full-time driver on the grid at the moment.

Ad

"Denny has done a great job. He’s 43-44, he’s still winning races, winning them at more than one clip a year, so that’s admirable and something that I wanna do. It’s just 40, it’s just a number," Busch said in an interview with Frontstretch.

Busch was not wrong in his remarks about Hamlin. After turning 40, Hamlin has nine victories in the Cup series and has dominated short tracks compared to all the other drivers on the grid. The driver is only five race wins off the top ten on NASCAR's all-time Cup series win list and is ranked third in the driver standings this season with 338 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.