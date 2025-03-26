Kyle Busch reacts to son Brexton’s message ahead of their long-awaited duel

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is set to race with his nine-year-old son Brexton for the first time on Wednesday, March 26. The winningest stock car racing driver recently responded to an amusing message from Brexton ahead of their on-track action.

The dirt track racing event on Wednesday night will feature several racing divisions, including Restricted Micros, 600 Micros, Intermediates, and Buggy. The father-son duo will participate in the 600 Winged Mircos division, and the race will be available for viewers to watch on DIRTVision.

Kyle Busch and Brexton have a strong track record at Millbridge Speedway, with Kyle winning the 600cc Winged Micro division championship in October 2024, securing four victories that season, while Brexton won the Restricted Micro division title with the same number of wins.

In anticipation of the possible upcoming duel between himself and his father, Brexton Busch posted the following on X:

"Can’t wait to kick my dad’s butt.⚡️🦖@SERVPRO l @SportClips l @Lucas_Oil"

The Richard Childress Racing driver retweeted Brexton's post, jokingly saying that the nine-year-old must be prepared for what might transpire if the two come together on the track.

"You don’t want the smoke, pal. Hope you’re ready to rip the fence.😤" Busch wrote on X.

This is one of the two highly anticipated matchups between NASCAR Cup Series champions and their sons. Later this year, in May, the 2014 Cup Series winner Kevin Harvick is also scheduled to race against his son Keelan Harvick in the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model race at Kern Raceway.

"Going to smoke him" - Kyle Larson's prediction of the Kyle Busch vs Brexton duel

The upcoming race between Kyle Busch and his son has attracted media attention. However, Kyle's fellow NASCAR racers are also starting to get on the bandwagon. Kyle Larson became one of the first drivers to joke about Brexton smoking his dad in the race.

"Brexton is going to smoke him (Kyle Busch),” Larson noted in a conversation with Speed Freaks on X.

Yung Money also spoke about the possibility of one day racing against his 10-year-old son, Owen, an up-and-coming racer in the American Stock Car racing scene. Larson said about getting a chance to race against Owen:

"Even for me, I could be racing with Owen this year or next year for sure. It’s weird, for sure, but it’s fun. It’ll be fun to get out there with your kid,” Larson said of Owen. “And then I feel like they’ll actually listen because I’ll be smoking him, and then he’ll have to listen to me."

Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson will be back for more Cup Series racing action on Sunday, March 30, in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

