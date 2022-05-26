Kyle Busch retiring from Toyota would be "a monstrous disappointment," says TRD president

Kyle Busch and his relationship with Toyota Racing Development have made a few headlines. Here are some thoughts on whether Joe Gibbs Racing and Kyle Busch will sign a new deal for the upcoming 2023 season.

JGR is in an interesting position when it comes to its future. With their current Cup Series lineup in Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Martin Truex Jr., Busch and JGR haven't signed a new deal yet. His primary sponsorship with M&M's is not returning next season.

So who would step up to Busch's seat if he was to retire or leave JGR? The drivers in the current Xfinity series include Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones. Keeping an eye on Truex Jr.'s plans as well, it should be interesting to see what he plans to do this offseason.

The president of Toyota Racing Development shared his thoughts on the possibility of the two-time Cup Series champion retiring, stating:

"I’ll pull this up, because I keep the stat handy all the time: One driver has accounted for 36% of our total wins across all three series, and you know who that driver is. It’s just amazing. So, any scenario that doesn’t have Kyle Busch retiring from Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota would be a monstrous disappointment — for us and for Coach Gibbs and the family.

"I know, and Kyle wants… you know, he doesn’t want to go anywhere else. He has been very candid. You know, he can’t wait for the day that his little boy, Brexton, races a Toyota Tundra out of the Kyle Busch Motorsports stable.

"He has that in his sights. And that’s not going to be for another 10-plus years, which means that we’ve got to make sure that we’re still together long after Kyle’s out of the driver’s seat full time."

He also mentions Toyota's loyalty to KBM and their future down the line, along with his son Brexton. The change seems to be coming sooner rather than later in the Toyota Racing camp.

We'll have to wait and see what happens during this chain of events. But it all depends on the sponsorship coming in to replace the M&M's sponsor we are used to seeing him drive.

Watch for Ty Gibbs to be the guy to replace Busch if he was to retire. His performance in the Xfinity Series will help him get a ride sooner rather than later.

Kyle Busch preview for Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch looks to get another victory at this week's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. Busch has won the race twice and will bring that experience this week to contend in the final laps.

This race requires a lot of patience to get through all 400 laps that will take place on Sunday Afternoon. This is the second NASCAR Crown jewel race of the season, and Busch will look to grab another Coke 600 ring to his trophy case.

