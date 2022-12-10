Kyle Busch returns to Tulsa to end his 2022 season with some dirt slinging

2023 is just around the corner, but there is still one racing event left for Kyle Busch to end his year.

The event is the 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout, where the two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion returns for the second consecutive year to try his hands in some dirt racing. The event is scheduled for December 26th to 31st, 2022, and will be held inside the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

There will be excitement among fans as Busch returns to action after finishing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in 13th place in the Championship Standings.

This season, Busch will compete in the Winged Outlaws and Non-Winged Outlaws divisions. The veteran driver will join his son Brexton Busch, who will be competing in the Junior Sprint after hustling it out last year. This is one of the few events where Busch gets the chance to race with his son.

With just a few weeks remaining before the race, Busch retweeted a post of the went through his social media.

FloRacing tweeted:

“@KyleBusch and son @brextonbusch are headed back to the @TulsaShootout for the second year in a row in search of a Golden Driller or two!”

A few minutes later, Kyle Busch retweeted:

“Back again @brextonbusch”

Moreover, several former winners of the event, including Kris Carroll, Kyle Spence, Jason McDougal, Joe B. Miller, Frank Flud, Jonathan Beason, Michael Faccinto, and Trey Marcham will be back in action to win another title.

Kyle Busch performed well in his debut at the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout last year

Last year, Kyle Busch surprised the entire racing community by announcing that he would be participating in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and competing in all four divisions. He put in an outstanding performance and went from eighth place to winning his heat race in the Micro division.

Busch won his second Cup Series race in the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway this NASCAR season after participating in last year’s Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and also scored a feature win in the Micro Sprint at the Port City Raceway. He will look to pick up from where he left off at Port City last season in Tulsa.

The 38th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout officially kicks-off on Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, with practice and concludes with “Driller Day” on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. Fans can enjoy every lap of every division of the event live on FloRacing.

