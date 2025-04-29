Kyle Busch reveals the grim reality that forced him to sell his NASCAR team

Kyle Busch revealed the harsh reality that forced him to sell his NASCAR team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, to Spire Motorsports. During the Door Bumper Clear podcast, the two-time Cup Series champion opened up about missing working at his owned team, which opened its doors in 2010, explaining that sustainability became a crucial issue.

KBM fielded NASCAR entries in the Xfinity and Truck Series. The organization's majority focus was on the Trucks. They ran the Toyotas full-time in the tier-three Series and became the launchpad for remarkable Cup Series drivers like Christopher Bell, William Byron, and more.

However, in September 2023, fourteen years after opening the organization, Kyle Busch Motorsports was sold to Spire.

The Nevada native nurtured the Mooresville, North Carolina-based shop, working with the crew to grow it into a championship contender team. KBM won the 2015 and 2017 Truck championships and won 100 races in the series.

Thus, while discussing the recent Talladega race, Bubba Wallace's spotter asked Busch how much it hurt when he sold his team.

"I still kinda miss those days. You miss the camaraderie of those people, the Rudy's of the world the Eric Phillips of the world, and those guys that were always there every single day to make that company as strong as it was and as dominant in the Truck Series. I miss working with the Toyota guys too on that front," Busch replied (3:24).

"But it just kind of came to a point where it started to look a little bit grimmer on sustainability, and so I was like, 'You know what this might be the time'...and then all of a sudden, a knock on the door from Spire guys, they were like, 'Yeah, we need your shop," he added.

The 39-year-old drives part-time in the Truck Series for Spire Motorsports.

Kyle Busch calls out NASCAR's All-Star Race gimmicks

Kyle Busch- NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

NASCAR's recent decision regarding the All-Star Race received mixed reactions. While some praised the call to include 'Promoter's Caution,' others criticized it. The new addition would allow Marcus Smith and Speedway Motorsports to issue a caution anytime they deem fit between Laps 110 and 220.

NASCAR's goal behind the decision is to enhance the thrill of the million-dollar race through a surprise yellow. However, Kyle Busch called it a "gimmick." The Richard Childress Racing driver expressed he isn't buying into such a thing when the All-Star is already a "good" race.

"If we're Bailey and Barnum, then let's just fricking' call it Bailey and Barnum," Busch said, comparing the new rule to a traveling circus that eventually went out of business. (37:30 onwards)

"You just said it, it's a gimmick, we're gimmicking. Like, why are we gimmicking in the good racing, I don't get it," he added.

The historic venue will host the annual All-Star Race on Sunday, May 18, at 8.00 PM ET.

