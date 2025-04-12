Kyle Busch reveals how one NASCAR change severely clipped his dominant wings

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR ahead of the weekend's Bristol Motor Speedway race. Busch revealed how the governing body's new rules have made racing difficult for him in the 2025 season.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been competing full-time in the Cup Series since 2005. Before the 2025 season, NASCAR allowed teams adequate practice time. However, the practice sessions have been limited this year, and teams are restricted from making adjustments.

Kyle Busch expressed his issues with the limited practice sessions and said via Kyle Dalton on X [00:04 onwards]:

"The practice time being so limited and the adjustments that you're able to make being so limited, you don't have those tools at your disposal to be able to work with. So it's, you know, what you show up to the racetrack with is what you got. You can make some shock adjustments and maybe some wedge adjustments and some height adjustments and things like that."

"But where the proof is in the footing is more so in some springs and moving some geometry stuff around and changing some things of how the car reacts and rolls and whatnot. So that's where the real magic happens," he added.

The Las Vegas native supported his statement and sparked the example of his run at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He claimed he was way off in the practice session, but having adequate time on the track, the team made the proper adjustments, leading to his first and only top-five finish in the 2025 season.

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch opened up about his struggles at short-track racing since the introduction of NextGen cars

Richard Childress Racing ace Kyle Busch has been suffering on short tracks for a long time. He had an average of 12 at short tracks, but it gradually reduced since the introduction of NextGen cars.

In March 2025, Busch was featured in an interview with FrontStretch media, touching upon the challenges faced while competing on short tracks. When asked about his take on the Gen 7 cars, Busch replied [1:42 onwards]:

"No, the racing has definitely not gotten better with the Next Gen at short tracks. Why that is, we don't know. We’ve tried different aero packages, we've tried different tires. I think it’s the similarity in all the parts and pieces and everybody being the same… Eventually, everybody is going to figure out how to attack this car and what makes it go fast."

Kyle Busch ranks 15th on the Cup Series drivers' standings with 177 points. He secured four top-10 and one top-five finish at COTA. Additionally, Busch has an average start of 12 and an average finish of 16.875 this season.

