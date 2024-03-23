Kyle Busch reveals "sneaky fast" NASCAR paint scheme ahead of NASCAR Truck Series entry at Texas Motor Speedway

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch unveiled a 'sneaky fast' paint scheme in partnership with Realtree and Turkeys for Tomorrow, for his Truck series outing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch's #7 Spire Motorsports Chevy Silverado will adorn the camoflouged colors of Realtree, a leading hunting brand. The company has partnered with Turkeys for Tomorrow, a non-profit group formed by veteran turkey hunters, campaigning for the conservation of wild turkeys.

Kyle Busch took to social media to announce the arrival of the new sponsor for his fourth Truck outing of the season. The 65-time Truck race winner will pilot the #7 Chevy in the SpeedyCash.com 250 on April 12.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Sneaky Fast... Excited to have @Realtree onboard for Texas."

Kyle Busch is excited to hunt down another victory at Texas Motor Speedway to extend his record for the most wins in the NASCAR Truck Series. He expressed his honor to have Realtree onboard his Chevy, which has previously partnered with iconic NASCAR drivers.

"Realtree has partnered with some of the most iconic names in NASCAR over a very proud history in the sport, so I’m honored that Bill and Tyler Jordan have chosen me to be the latest driver to carry Realtree’s iconic camouflage design on the race track," said Busch (via jayski.com).

"We’ll head to Texas hunting another Truck Series victory with our No. 7 Silverado and, at the same time, we’ll raise awareness for Turkey’s for Tomorrow with a really cool paint scheme guaranteed to stand out on the track."

In his previous three outings in the #7 Chevy, Kyle Busch took a win at Atlanta, and was classified 15th in his second race at Las Vegas. He missed out on his 66th victory by a whisker in his third outing at Bristol Motor Speedway, and settled for a second placed result.

Kyle Busch expresses his bittersweet emotions driving for Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch Motorsports changed hands before the 2024 season, as Spire Motorsports took over the championship winning organization. Busch conceded that he felt bittersweet driving for his team under a different banner this season.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver said that he felt at home at Spire, as most of the KBM employees transitioned to the new team. Despite working with the same group, he feels bittersweet for not having the KBM decal on his truck.

"A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with (crew chief Brian Pattie) and the same group that I had last year, so while it’ll be a little bittersweet not having a KBM decal on the front of the truck and a 51 on the side, I know that I’ll be getting in the best equipment in the series," he said in a press release.

Despite the change in ownership, Kyle Busch remains focussed on adding more banners in the race shop.