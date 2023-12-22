Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing extend partnership with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch on Thursday (Dec. 20) announced that Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as a part of a multi-race and multi-year deal in 2024.

The restaurant chain will continue its role as the primary sponsor while increasing its presence on two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for 2024 Cup Series season and beyond.

Vice-president of marketing for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, John Felton, is excited and looking forward to working again with RCR in the upcoming season. He said:

“We’re excited to wave the green flag once again on our relationship with Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team. Kyle and the RCR team have been great partners as we introduce NASCAR fans to our homestyle favorites at comforting prices. We look forward to cooking up even more together in 2024 and beyond.”

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen has been associated with RCR as a primary sponsor since 2020. Tyler Reddick drove the #8 Cheddar’s Chevy for two races that season.

The restaurant chain expanded its support with three primary races in 2021 and four in 2022.

“It’s gratifying to see Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen” - Kyle Busch team on extension with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

The 2023 season marks Cheddar’s first season with Kyle Busch after appearing as the primary sponsor in seven Cup races. Cheddar's best finish of fifth place with the orange and black paint scheme came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in the summer.

In a team release, the president of Richard Childress Racing, Torrey Galida, said:

“It’s gratifying to see Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen find so much success by integrating Kyle and the No. 8 team into their marketing strategy. Whether its incorporating Honey Butter Croissants into the paint scheme design of the No. 8 Chevrolet, utilizing the race team partnership to honor our military, or bringing the excitement of motorsports to restaurant locations throughout the country with menu offerings catered to Kyle Busch fans,”

“It’s clear that this team is willing to think outside the box and market in creative ways. We’re looking forward to being part of the Cheddar’s growth strategy for many years to come.”

Neither RCR or Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen have mentioned for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for the Las Vegas, Nevada, native next season.