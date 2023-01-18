Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing sign multi-race sponsorship deal with Netspend

Kyle Busch and his new team, Richard Childress Racing, are all set to kick-off their 2023 NASCAR Cup Series campaign on a high note. When two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch begins his first season with RCR, he and his #8 team will have an all-new partner for select races in the 2023 Cup Series season.

The organization has announced that Netspend, a provider of payments and financial solutions for consumers and businesses, will be the primary sponsor for Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2023 season, as part of a multi-race deal.

In a press release from Richard Childress Racing, they did not mention when these events would take place. Busch will first carry Netspend colors first at the Circuit of the Americas on March 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas near Netspend’s Austin headquarters.

Richard Childress Racing is thrilled with the partnership and will do their best to promote the company on the map in the world of NASCAR.

In a statement, the president of Richard Childress Racing, Torrey Galida, said:

"We appreciate Netspend’s technology-focused approach to their business and unique ability to connect people and brands together with innovative payment solutions, which aligns well with Richard Childress Racing’s approach to our industry."

"We’d like to welcome Netspend to RCR, and look forward to building brand awareness, engaging strategic partners, driving new business relationships, and introducing even more consumers to Netspend’s broad suite of payment products and technologies."

After spending 15 years with Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch parted ways at the conclusion of the 2022 season and joined Richard Childress Racing on September 13, 2022 for the next season.

Kyle Busch’s long list of sponsors for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season

The NASCAR offseason is full of updates from Richard Childress Racing. They have announced numerous updates ahead of Kyle Busch's first season in the #8 Chevrolet, including releasing a long list of sponsors.

Based on previous updates, Busch will have BetMGM, Alsco Uniforms, 3CHI, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen as his primary sponsors for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and Netspend has now joined this group.

Watch Busch and his #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes