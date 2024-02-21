Kyle Busch's 2024 NASCAR Truck Series schedule released, starts coming weekend in Atlanta

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has returned to NASCAR's third-tier series in 2024. He will drive the #7 Chevrolet Silverado Truck in five races for Spire Motorsports during the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Busch will make his first start of the season, starting with this week’s truck race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (February 24), followed by Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 1), Bristol Motor Speedway (March 16), Texas Motor Speedway (April 12), and Darlington Raceway (May 10).

According to the team's release, Group 1001 the parent company of major Spire Motorsports partner Gainbridge joins as a primary sponsor for the first two events on Busch’s schedule this season.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Kyle Busch sold his truck team Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports. In a statement, Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said:

“Kyle Busch is a generational talent and I’ve been fortunate enough to witness so many of his accomplishments first-hand. It means a lot to everyone at Spire Motorsports, including everyone who stayed after the sale, to have Kyle in our truck this season. And, it means a great deal to me personally, for us to make this happen.”

Kyle Busch spoke about his 2024 Truck Series schedule with Spire Motorsports

NASCAR veteran has clinched 64 career victories in 170 starts in the NASCAR Truck Series. He has won at least one race in each of the last 11 seasons. He is one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport, having two Cup titles, an Xfinity title and 229 combined races across NASCAR’s top-three national series.

The #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet driver, who is known for his winning nature, admitted that he enjoyed racing in the Truck Series when he was an owner and thanked Spire Motorsports for giving him the opportunity to run in the series. Busch said in a statement:

“Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff [Dickerson], TJ [Puchyr], and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season. A lot of the employees from KBM transitioned over to Spire, and I’ll be working with [Brian] Pattie and the same group that I had last year”

Kyle Busch will be seen pulling double duty this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.