Kyle Busch’s 8-year-old son adamant about following in his father’s footsteps

Apart from being a NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch's legacy in the world of stock car racing goes beyond the track. The Las Vegas native, who was considered to be one of the most notoriously disliked personalities on the track in his early years, has managed to turn that around with his current drive at Richard Childress Racing.

Apart from being regarded as one of the best drivers the sport has ever seen, be it in terms of raw pace on the track or statistics off it, Kyle Busch is also known to be a caring family man, as well as a Craftsman Truck Series team owner. The 38-year-old and his wife Samantha Busch are parents to an eight-year-old son called Brexton and a little girl named Lennix, who was born in 2022.

Kyle Busch @KyleBusch 🍿 Go BTS with our family from the dirt tracks to the Gateway win. 🏻



bit.ly/STLrecap St. Louis YouTube video is live🍿 Go BTS with our family from the dirt tracks to the Gateway win. St. Louis YouTube video is live 🎥🍿 Go BTS with our family from the dirt tracks to the Gateway win. 🏁👊🏻🔗 bit.ly/STLrecap https://t.co/wzZuq6pQhE

Often seen taking to the track with his father, Brexton Busch has racing running in his veins as the young boy aspires to be in his father's shoes someday. Starting out at a young age with a mentor as exerienced as Kyle Busch himself, the young boy might be a future talent to talk about.

So motivated is Brexton that he re-iterated his racing goals in a recent interview posted by the Charlotte Motor Speedway's official Instagram handle, where he said:

"To make it in Cup, into the Cup Series races. My dad was racing in Cup so I thought, 'Oh I should just race,' then I maybe one day can be like him."

Having started racing at the tender age of just five years, Brexton Busch seems to be a future star maturing right before our eyes.

Kyle Busch optimistic of beating Dale Earnhardt's 76 Cup Series wins statistic

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch seems to be in no mood to slow down as the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver recently responded to whether he thinks beating Dale Earnhardt's record of 76 Cup Series wins is attainable or not.

Elaborating on the topic in a press conference, Busch said:

"Yeah I mean, I would've said probably the 2015-2019 time frame when I was winning 5-6 (races) at a clip that that's definitely, you know, obtainable. Then we kind of slowed down the last few years. This year we've got three and I feel like there's plenty more. I think anything's possible."

Watch NASCAR return to racing after a week-long break at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes