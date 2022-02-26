Kyle Busch's adorable photo with dog melts hearts of NASCAR fans

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch shared a lovable photo of his dog Piper on social media. Busch, who is a dog lover, considers Piper a part of his family.

While sharing a photo on Twitter, Busch wrote:

“Piper is my copilot”

After sharing the heartwarming photo, many fans reacted in the comment section. One fan tweeted:

“Awesome! Wish our dogs were that sweet but they are chihuahuas…”

David @18kylebuschfan2 @KyleBusch Awesome! Wish our dogs were that sweet but they are chihuahuas… @KyleBusch Awesome! Wish our dogs were that sweet but they are chihuahuas…

Another fan tweeted:

“You are my hero- not only are you my favorite driver, you have a Chessie dog! I had my chessie for 18 years and loved her to pieces. Her name was Chesapeake but we called her chessie. Yours is beautiful!”.

Melanie Merkle @neemerk1 @KyleBusch You are my hero- not only are you my favorite driver, you have a Chessie dog! I had my chessie for 18 years and loved her to pieces. Her name was Chesapeake but we called her chessie. Yours is beautiful! @KyleBusch You are my hero- not only are you my favorite driver, you have a Chessie dog! I had my chessie for 18 years and loved her to pieces. Her name was Chesapeake but we called her chessie. Yours is beautiful!

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch finished sixth in Sunday's Daytona 500.

The 36-year-old is looking forward to Sunday’s event. With four wins, the last coming in 2019, he is the only active driver with more than one victory at Fontana. On returning to California, Busch said:

“I love going out to California; it’s a driver’s track, and it’s aged over time… You can run all over it. Typically, recently you run up around the wall in the turns, but you can still move around a bit. I hope the Next Gen car will also allow us to move around and be pretty racy.”

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR wins

The veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is one of only six drivers who have managed to win championships in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Busch lifted his first Daytona 500 trophy in 2008, the same year he made history at Auto Club Speedway by becoming the first driver to win two of NASCAR’s top touring series races.

The following year, he carried the momentum by winning NASCAR’s top three touring races in 2010.

Rodney Scearce @rscearce All Kyle Busch bettors out there. All Kyle Busch bettors out there. https://t.co/pRvpxEYmMn

In the Cup Series, with the most total wins at 59, he ranks among the top ten active drivers. He retired from Xfinity Series with 102 wins in 2021. In the World Camping Truck Series, Busch holds the record with 61 wins, tallying 222 wins in all three formats.

Edited by Adam Dickson