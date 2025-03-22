Kyle Busch's better half Samantha makes a fierce fashion statement in sequinned leopard print dress complemented by a chic messy bun

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, flaunted another dress from her wardrobe in her recent Instagram stories. She tagged CLAUDIE Miami in it, suggesting that she was at the Miami-based restaurant that day.

Wearing the leopard-print, sequin-inspired outfit, with her hair tied up in a messy yet gorgeous bun, Samantha posed for the camera.

Here is the photo that she shared:

Screenshot from Samantha Busch's Instagram story

Samantha Busch is a mother, author, philanthropist, and IVF advocate. She has been married to Kyle Busch for over 15 years and has two children, nine-year-old Brexton and two-year-old Lennix. Brexton is already following in his father's footsteps in the world of motorsports.

The budding speedster has 105 career victories to his credit; 45 of them came in 2024 alone. Earlier this year, Brexton bagged his career’s first-ever Golden Driller Award at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout.

It was a long-awaited victory for Brexton. As he entered the race, Kyle Busch started getting nervous. Reflecting on his feelings about his son racing on the quarter-mile dirt track this year, the two-time Cup Series champion said:

“I honestly think the butterflies and the stress are worse. Because it’s your kid.”

Kyle Busch, along with Samantha, Brexton, Lennix, and dog, Piper, lives in the Lake Norman area of North Carolina. He competes in the NASCAR Cup Series as the full-time driver of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevy Camaro.

Busch has been winless since June 2023 and is vying for his first win in over 60 starts. His best performance this year came at the Cup Series race at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) and marks his first top-five of the season.

Samantha drops major Bundle of Joy update through exclusive montage with her husband Kyle Busch

Samantha and Kyle Busch announced the date and venue for an upcoming Bundle of Joy concert. According to their post, the annual event is scheduled on Wednesday, May 21 at Boatyard, Lake Norman.

Songwriter and multi-platinum recording vocalist Corey Kent will be joined by country music artist George Birge to set the stage aflame. Announcing the same in the caption of her post, Samantha wrote:

“Hey #RowdyNation, our annual bundleofjoyfund concert, Fast Cars & Guitars, is May 21st - the same day and location as Fan Day! Corey Kent is headlining with George Birge! Get your tickets today at BoatYardLKN.com. Link in stories.”

Kyle and Samantha started the Bundle of Joy Fund back in 2015. The organization provides monetary grants to couples needing IVF assistance. As of today, the Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 144 grants worth $1,931,884 while assisting the birth of 100 babies.

