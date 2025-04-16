Kyle Busch's better half teases 'new, exciting project' in latest IG story

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha, recently shared a cryptic update on social media, alluding to a "new, exciting" project. She opened up about finding a timely message that reaffirmed her purpose for the venture.

Samantha and Kyle tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2010. They're proud parents to Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. Samantha is a social media influencer who regularly shares her takes on wellness and mental health to over 270K followers.

In a recent Instagram story, Samantha shared a passage from a book, reflecting upon the purpose of art and its potential to uplift others. Hinting at a new project along the same lines, she captioned the story:

"Working on a new, exciting project. Took a moment earlier to pray if this is what god wanted me to be doing. Here's what he sent me a few mins after which has same sentiments I wrote about my why I want to start this🤯."

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha's Instagram story. Source : @Instagram/samanthabusch

In a memoir titled 'Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage,' Samantha had shared her personal ordeal with infertility to destigmatise the topic.

She continues to bring awareness to the issue through the Bundle of Joy Fund, a non-profit organization she established with Kyle Busch. The charity aims to provide financial assistance to couples undergoing IVF treatments and has been responsible for the births of over 100 babies.

"Where has the time gone": Kyle Busch's wife gets emotional over her kids growing up

Samantha shared a series of images from Kyle Busch's race at Bristol Motor Speedway, featuring heartwarming moments with their son Brexton and daughter Lennix. She penned a heartfelt note in the caption of an Instagram post, reflecting upon how fast her kids have grown up. She wrote:

“This is one of those sets of pics I look at my kids and go where has the time gone, you both are so grown.”

Brexton began racing at the age of five in the Beginner Box Division. His latest achievement came at the 2025 Tulsa Shootout, where he won the prestigious Golden Driller Trophy. Competing in the junior sprint category, the third-generation racer started from pole and led every lap to claim victory over a 20-car field.

Nine-year-old Brexton recently went head-to-head with Kyle Busch in a 600cc Winged Micros race at Millbridge Speedway. Dubbed the Battle of the Busches, the event marked the first race with the father-son duo competing against each other.

Kyle and Brexton were evenly matched throughout the race, running at fifth and sixth, respectively. However, as the checkered flag fell, the two-time NASCAR champion crossed the finish line at third, while Brexton finished three spots behind.

