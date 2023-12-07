Kyle Busch’s driver Jack Wood set to compete in NASCAR ARCA and Truck series racing next year

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing on Wednesday (December 6) announced that the organization has locked Jack Wood for a double-duty season in 2024.

Wood, who spent last season as the anchor driver of the #51 Chevrolet for Kyle Busch Motorsports will drive the #91 Chevrolet Silverado in selective races in the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. He will attempt to race in 14 events in NASCAR’s third tier series.

While pulling double duty, the 23-year-old driver will get behind the wheel of the #16 Chevrolet SS full-time for the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West season.

Expand Tweet

Jack Wood is excited about getting the opportunity to make a full-time return to the ARCA West series and continuing to compete in NASCAR’s Truck Series. In a team release, the Loomis-California native has expressed his emotions about working with Bill McAnally Racing, as well as sister team McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024.

“The opportunity to race for a championship with BMR and NAPA Auto Care is definitely exciting. It’s a great chance to reestablish myself in the West series, focus on racing for a title and continuing to compete on the Truck side also. Having Kevin (Bellicourt) with me in both series is going to be a huge help to build consistency and I’m looking forward to balancing both programs next season.”

“I’m excited to see him compete for a championship” - Bill McAnally owner on signing Jack Wood

Jack Wood has made a total of 46 starts in NASCAR Truck Series, including 13 races at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2023. He finished the 2023 season with two top-10 finishes and scored his career best finish of ninth place at Texas Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

In a statement, team owner, Bill McAnally said:

“Having Jack join our Truck Series program is a big addition, and I’m excited to see him compete for a championship in the NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet out west. We want to get back to victory lane in the ARCA West Series and Jack will give us a great chance to chase our 12th championship. He never got to compete for a regional title, and I think the opportunity for him to do that will help him gain confidence and experience. It will also help grow the No. 91 team with Kevin (Bellicourt) into a contender in the Truck Series.”

Jack Wood will kick-off the 2024 busy schedule with two back-to-back Truck Series events at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. His full schedule will be announced soon. He will join Daniel Dye (#43) and Christian Eckes (#19) in the Truck Series.