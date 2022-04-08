Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, 2022.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch will be on the hunt for his first win of the season this weekend in Martinsville, Virginia.

The two-time Cup Series winner will be lining up for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief this Saturday at the iconic asphalt track, Martinsville Speedway.

The veteran driver has been ranked in the top ten on the odds board, with winning odds in the past seven races. This week he will also be entering the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 with odds of +900, tying him with Ryan Blaney.

Kyle Busch ranks third in the race ahead of Kyle Larson, who has topped the list for the better part of the season. Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott are the only drivers ahead of him.

Last weekend at Richmond, Kyle Busch entered the race with odds of +1000, still raking in third position. After 400 laps, Busch ended up recording a ninth-place finish, though he was smacked with a black-flag penalty with 55 laps to go.

NASCARonFOX went on to their Twitter account to update the news.

Out of the seven races this season, Busch has not been lucky enough to clinch any wins, but he has managed to record four top 10 finishes and one top five finish. He has also recorded a 163 lead in the races.

Despite four top ten finishes, he has also recorded two consecutive disappointing weekends in COTA and Atlanta, posting 28th and 33rd place finishes, respectively.

Kyle Busch hopes to collect a win at Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400

With 59 Cup Series wins, the most for an active driver since his debut in 2004, the 2015 and 2019 champion has yet to collect a Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 victory.

This time, he is looking to add to his winning record and up his win total to 60. Joe Gibbs Racing went on their Twitter account and stated that Busch knows what it takes to win this weekend's race.

Last year he had all the hopes of collecting the win but was disappointed with an early finish. During the last year’s Blue-Emu, Kyle Busch came into contact with Chris Buescher, causing a huge crash that pushed seven cars off the tracks.

Busch being the primary cause of the wreck ended up with severe damage to his No. 18 car and he could not continue with the race. Anything is possible, but Busch hopes he will finish the race in stable condition.

Edited by Adam Dickson