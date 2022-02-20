Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Daytona 500 2022

For those going for the short-odds in this year’s Daytona 500, Kyle Busch is the right choice. As per BetMGM, Busch sits at 16-1, and considering his previous performance, he has a high chance of finishing in the top three.

With 14 years of drought in the Daytona 500, the 36-year-old has improved in all races. Compared to last year’s performance at the event, he might be able to take the win for the second time. Should he take the win this year, he will join the likes of Denny Hamlin on the list of drivers who have won the trophy twice.

Meanwhile, as per a tweet by Live on the Line, Busch was on the prediction list to win the Daytona 500.

NASCAR on their Twitter account, however, mentioned that anyone can win the race, which will be encouraging to the rest of the grid.

Driving the Toyota Camry #18 for Joe Gibbs, Busch is in the same tier as his elder brother Kurt Busch, who drives a Toyota TRD Camry #45 for 23XI Racing, as well as Bubba Wallace Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

The three-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will mark his 17th start in the Daytona 500 with only one win in 2008. In 2021, he was about to pull it off for the second time before he was eliminated on the final lap in a fiery crash, finishing in 14th place. During the final lap, he was running in seventh place before the lead started messing up. As he tried to evade the mess, he landed on Brad Kieslowski’s car, which was already spinning, knocking it down.

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR race wins

In his 19-year-long NASCAR career, Kyle Busch is among the six drivers who have managed to secure a championship in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He is also one of the few drivers to ever win a race in each of the three NASCAR national series.

After winning the Daytona 500 in 2008, he made history at Auto Club Speedway the following year by becoming the first driver to win two of NASCAR’s top touring series races. He then carried the energy into the following year, winning NASCAR's top three touring races in 2010.

With 59 Cup wins, he ranks among the top ten active drivers with the most wins. He currently holds the record for most wins in the Xfinity Series, from which he recently retired with 102 wins. Busch also leads the NASCAR World Camping Truck Series record books with 61 wins, making it a total of 222 wins in all three formats.

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 green flag drops on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 pm ET at the historic Daytona International Speedway. The race will also mark the official beginning of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season as well as the official debut of the Next Gen car.

