Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 2022 

Driving the #18 Toyota Camry, Kyle Busch finished 7th in last week’s Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch has the third-best odds to win the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at +1300 odds, according to vegasinsider.com. Coming to his performances, the veteran driver has put in consistent shows so far this season.

He had a sixth-place finish at Daytona 500, 14th place finish at WISE Power 400, 4th place finish at Pennzoil 400 and a 7th place finish at Ruoff Mortgage 500. In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Busch stands in second position with 132 points, zero wins, one top-5, and two top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, the first four Cup races of the 2022 season have seen four different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe.

The 36-year-old started 19th and finished 5th in the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Busch’s fifth-place at this event was his second top-5 result of 2021. He's a strong contender to finish again in the top-5 at 1.54-mile-long Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney have the top betting odds for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 with +1000 odds. He was followed by Joey Logano (+1200), Denny Hamlin (+1200), Kyle Busch (+1300), Chase Elliott (+1300), and Alex Bowman (+1500).

Kyle Busch’s NASCAR race wins

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion is regarded as one of the most experienced drivers to compete in the 2022 season. Busch started his NASCAR career in 2003 and is among the six drivers who have managed to secure a championship in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

In 2009, the #18 Chevrolet Camaro driver created history at Auto Club 400 by becoming the first driver to win two of NASCAR’s top touring series races. He continued his momentum into the following year, winning NASCAR’s top three touring races in 2010.

With the 59th Cup win, he is ranked among the top ten most successful drivers. He currently holds the record for most wins in the Xfinity Series, from which he recently retired with 102 wins.

Meanwhile, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 green flag drops on Sunday, March 13 at 3 pm ET at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

