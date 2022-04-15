Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Food City Dirt Race 2022

The 2022 Cup Series has already gained momentum, but Kyle Busch has maintained a winless record in the past eight races.

This weekend, he will be hoping to overturn the record at NASCAR Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 17th.

Due to his dominance in most of the races, Busch has been featured in the top five on the odds board for the past eight races, hitting the tracks with the best odds. From the looks of things, the predictors don't seem pleased with his lack of wins.

After the release of the drivers' odds, Kyle Busch will be joining the likes of Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin. The three have a long-shot odds of +1600 ahead of Daniel Suarez's +2000. With the latest odds, the No. 18 Toyota Camry now stands at position 12 on the odd boards.

Last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, the two-time Cup Series Champion stood in the top five on the odds board, with odds of +900 to make a tier with his usual friends Blaney and Hamlin. When the race went green, Busch was aggressive with perfect moves that seemed to be in control of the race.

After 400 laps, Kyle Busch drove his Toyota Camry TRD No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing to the seventh position. The next race is where he has collected most of his wins since joining the Cup Series.

On Twitter, Joe Gibbs Racing posted the results of the team at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Busch's wins in Food City Dirt Race

The racing guru has taken the Food City Dirt Race win five times, first in 2007, then in 2009 and 2011. He then collected back-to-back victories in 2018 and 2019.

2019 NASCAR ON FOX congratulates Busch for the win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY! RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE KYLE BUSCH ON HIS WIN AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY! https://t.co/35vbOz7rFC

Busch's five wins tie him with Dale Earnhardt and Darrel Waltrip.

If he is able to secure this one, and he joins Rusty Wallace, who is leading the list with six wins.

Edited by Adam Dickson