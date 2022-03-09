Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 2022

Last week’s Pennzoil 400 was a rough one for two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Busch. But seeing his rival, Alex Bowman, win the race apparently kept him from being on the edge.

The first three Cup races of the 2022 season have seen three different winners - Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman.

Heading to Phoenix Raceway, Busch has the second-best odds to win the fourth Cup Series race at +700 odds. Judging by his performance, the veteran driver has put in a consistent performance so far this season.

He had a sixth-place finish at Daytona 500, 14th place finish at WISE Power 400, and an 8th place finish at Pennzoil 400. In the latest release of the Cup Series rankings, Busch stands in fifth position with 102 points, zero wins, and two top-10.

Live odds to win NASCAR Pennzoil 400 at @BetMGM Larson +150Chastain +400Truex Jr. +600Elliott +700Kyle Busch +800Byron +900Bowman +1000Hamlin +1000Logano +1000Harvick +2200Kurt Busch +2200Reddick +2200Cindric +2500

The 36-year-old won the 2019 Ruoff Mortgage 500. He finished a disappointing 25th place last year, but that was his first finish outside the top-five in this race since 2014. He's a strong contender to win in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, WISE Power 400 winner Kyle Larson has the top betting odds for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 with +350 odds. He was followed by Martin Truex Jr. (+700), Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+800), and Joey Logano (+800).

What did Kyle Busch say at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Driving the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch put on a great performance and finished 4th in the recently concluded Pennzoil 400.

After finishing fourth in overtime at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, Busch said:

“True testament to everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing. Really appreciate my guys on the 18, but also the 11, 19 and 20 – all of them for coming over and pitching in. Everybody had a hand in being able to make us go today. So really appreciate that. … I was fast at the end and trying just to do what I could to hold the lead there with (Martin) Truex (Jr.). Felt like I inched away finally and we were coming to the white or something, I don’t know what it was, but anyways, it wasn’t meant to be. Not our day. See you next week.”

The driver of the No. 18 car will look to win his first race of the 2022 season next weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The action will air on FOX and the green-flag will be dropped at 3:30 pm EST.

