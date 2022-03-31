Kyle Busch's driver odds for NASCAR's 2022 Toyota Owners 400

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch, is among the top drivers considered favorites to win the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

The Joe Gibbs driver ranks second on the odds board with odds of +1000.

The veteran driver was placed in a tier with two other drivers, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr., who also enter with odds of +1000. Kyle Busch is behind defending champions Busch and Chase Elliott, both with odds of +900.

On Twitter, RaceSheetsDFS updated the prediction of all drivers where Kyle Busch is predicted to have a total payout of $ 9,900.

Odds boards have not changed that much from what we saw in Austin, Texas.

Busch still holds the same odds as Martin Truex of +100. Coincidentally, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have been placed in the same tier on the table for the past few races. In Phoenix, Kyle Busch had odds of +750.

Despite being in the top five on the board, the No. 18 Toyota driver has not yet secured a win this season.

He has been dominating in most races and at the moment he has led 162 laps this season, which clearly shows he is really putting in the effort.

Kyle Busch's performance since the debut of NASCAR Cup Series 2022

Busch is one of the drivers who has exhibited magnificent performances since the start of the season. As NASCAR heads into their seventh race of the season, Busch has already recorded three top-ten finishes and one top-five finish.

The No. 18 driver grabbed his first top-ten of the season in Daytona 500, which was the season opener. He ended up finishing 14th in Fontana, a position he wasn’t comfortable with, and had to make a comeback in Las Vegas. Busch finished 4th in Las Vegas, marking his first top-five finish of the season.

The top-five position was followed by another top-ten finish in Phoenix, where he finished seventh at Phoenix Raceway. His top-10 finish tally went to three after Phoenix, which was marking the third race of the season.

Busch was moving well until he landed in Atlanta, where everything started going south. Busch was caught up in a huge wreck in Atlanta after he came into contact with Austin Dillon, stretching him to finish 33rd.

NASCAR on FOX highlighted the wreck.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Wreck with KyBusch and ADillon involved .. KyBusch believes car won't be able to continue. Wreck with KyBusch and ADillon involved .. KyBusch believes car won't be able to continue. Replay: Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch trigger a big mess at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No. 3 is done for the day. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… Replay: Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch trigger a big mess at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The No. 3 is done for the day. twitter.com/bobpockrass/st… https://t.co/7r2HegrprI

Last weekend, he posted another disappointing finish of 28th and now turns his sights to the upcoming Toyota Owners 400. He will be hoping to reach 60 Cup Series wins to build on the total of 59 wins he holds.

