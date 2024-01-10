Kyle Busch’s energy drink company Rowdy set to stop all operations and shut down by the end of this month - Reports

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch's energy drink company 'Rowdy Energy' will reportedly shut down by the end of this month.

Rowdy Energy is an energy drink brand that was founded by NASCAR icon Busch and beverage entrepreneur Jeff Church in 2020. Based in California, the drink's branding revolved around the idea of it being a healthier alternative to the myriad of energy drinks out there in the market.

The beverage is focused on sequenced energy release of caffeine, sugar reduction, enhanced taste, and elevated levels of electrolytes, surpassing even sports drinks in this regard. It offers 14 different flavors, including seven sugar-free and KETO-certified options.

Another selling point of Rowdy Energy is its inclusion of the cognitive nootropic L-Theanine, intended to promote sustained focus without the notorious jitters or crashes associated with traditional energy drinks.

However, the latest report from BevNET suggests that the company could be on its way to shutting down all operations at the end of this month, completely ceasing the beverage's production.

Rowdy Energy is, at the time of writing, listed as one of the associate partners for Kyle Busch. The energy drink brand has established itself in the world of motorsports. Busch, its co-founder, has appeared on racetracks with the drink's branding multiple times in recent years.

Apart from serving as the name sponsor for multiple races across the nation, the drink has also served as a sponsor for drivers beyond NASCAR, such as Rico Abreu and Ken Gushi.

Kyle Busch announces new sponsorship deal with whiskey brand

In other news, it was announced on Tuesday that the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has signed a high-profile sponsorship deal with Rebel Bourbon, a whiskey brand based in Kentucky.

The whiskey brand is set to serve as the primary sponsor for Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevy for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Extending beyond on-track sponsorship, the deal will also see Rebel Bourbon being named as the official bourbon brand of the team.

Torrey Galida, President of Richard Childress Racing, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership in a statement. Praising the accomplishments of both the team and his star driver, Galida said (via Forbes):

"Rebel Bourbon’s award-winning wheated recipe is known for defying trends and being unapologetically bold, which are arguably all qualities that have contributed to the success of both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch. We’re proud to partner with Rebel Bourbon and to help further introduce their surprisingly smooth but never soft-spoken spirits to NASCAR fans."