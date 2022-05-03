Kyle Busch's explicit comments at Dover Motor Speedway may hamper his search for new partner in NASCAR

Kyle Busch is a challenger who always wants more, even when he's doing well. Take Monday's postponed race at Dover, where he placed second to conclude Stage 2.

The two-time champion was furious when Ryan Blaney outlasted him to win the segment on longstanding tires after leading numerous laps before the caution came out.

Busch expressed his disappointment to Ryan Blaney over the team radio moments after the stage ended, using the same exact words that landed him in sensitivity training last year, except this time he gave the R-rated version.

Frustrated, Busch repeated the same language over his team radio that he shared with the media after the Martinsville race, only this time he used the explicit version where he stated that:

That’s f****** retarded. So stupid. "

Kyle Busch celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday. Birthdays have always been wonderful for him because they allow him to celebrate the double blessing of winning the race and having a birthday. Which was a different case this season. He has two victories, including one at Kansas last year.

Due to Sunday's rain delay, Busch appeared to be the dominant car late in Stage 2 of the Dover race, leading multiple laps. However, a late caution involving teammate Denny Hamlin disrupted the field, with most cars, including the No. 18, returning to pit road, while Ryan Blaney and a few others stayed out.

Kyle Busch does not yet have a confirmed sponsor for the 2023 season

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing made some comments at Talladega Superspeedway that left fans wondering about his NASCAR Cup Series future.

Busch is in the middle of a contract year, and long-time principal sponsor M&M's declared before the season began that they would not be returning to the No. 18 Toyota in 2023.

The team is still looking to find a replacement for the M&Ms sponsorship, which has been on the No. 18 vehicle for several years. It is speculated that Ty Gibbs, the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs, who presently competes in the Xfinity Series, is the most logical replacement.

The 37-year-old appeared to hint that a lack of sponsorship was preventing him and his crew from completing a contract. Busch said that if his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing isn't extended, he won't sign elsewhere, but he stopped short of calling it a retirement, saying that he would just say he lost his ride.

His recent remarks in Dover don't bode well for him, and they won't help his argument. Some may argue that his comments over the team radio were made in a hurry, and that emotional drivers say emotional things. This is correct. The f-bomb, on the other hand, is a different matter. The other is the r-word.

