Kyle Busch's honest Chili Bowl admission wins fanbase's admiration

By Vardaan Kochhar
Modified Jan 19, 2025 15:36 GMT
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 09, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) - Source: Getty
AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 09, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

Kyle Busch, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, recently made his debut at the iconic 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, a highly anticipated dirt midget racing event. Reflecting on Friday night’s events, Busch shared insights on his overall performance and experience in the competitive field. Several fans have reacted to Busch's 'not too bad' note to himself.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, piloting the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing, is celebrated as one of the sport's all-time legends. Accumulating 231 career victories across all NASCAR series, Busch stands ninth on the all-time Cup Series wins list with an impressive 63 victories.

Busch went well in the heats for Friday night's feature events though he failed to qualify for the A-Main event. Following his exit, the former Xfinity Series champion wrote on X:

also-read-trending Trending
"Took a bite of soup and went from the E to the F-Main🥣. Not too bad for a rookie! Had fun and learned a lot the last couple nights, Midgets are tough! Thx @FloRacing & @Lucas_Oil for coming on board, maybe we’ll do it again next year!👀🔥 Tune into @FloRacing , the A-Main is getting ready to roll.📺"
"Enjoyed watching you rip around in a Midget! I think you should definitely participate next year and shoot for the A-main. Hell of a job this past week! 👏🏻" a fan wrote.
"Can’t wait for the start of this year in Cup. It’s been great seeing you and Brex (Brexton) race in the off-season. Job well done!" a fan commented.
"Always proud of you Rowdy, you did great and it's good to see you smiling and happy, let the good times roll in 2025. 🏆" a fan said.
"I’m proud of you! Kudos! Looking forward to a great season of watching you race!" a fan expressed.
"It was fun watching you run. Very smooth for the most part. Thanks for racing." another fan wrote.
"Looks like you had fun. Give it a shot next year" another fan commented.

Kyle Busch’s performance in the Cup Series last season fell short of expectations, with several unforeseen incidents impacting his results and ultimately leading to a missed playoff berth. However, the two-time champion is determined to turn things around and return to winning ways as the 2025 season approaches.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reacts to the NASCAR legend’s Chili Bowl heroics

Making his Chili Bowl Nationals debut, Kyle Busch delivered an impressive performance, overcoming an on-track incident to charge from seventh to a second-place finish in his third heat on Friday night. His efforts earned him 118 passing points, ranking third overall behind Logan Seavey and Ryan Timms.

Proudly capturing the moment, Samantha Busch shared a photo of Kyle with his Lucas Oil #51 car on her Instagram

via @samanthabusch on Instagram
via @samanthabusch on Instagram

Moreover, Kyle and Samantha Busch's son Brexton also secured his first Golden Driller earlier this month in the Junior Sprints final at the Tulsa Shootout.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी