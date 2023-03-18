Kyle Busch’s impact hailed by Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch's resurgent form has brought fresh hope for Richard Childress Racing. In his second Cup Series start with RCR, Busch drove down the victory lane at the Auto Club Speedway. While his on-track performances have grabbed the headlines, Busch's greatest contribution is the difference he is making at the factory.

Kyle Busch has pushed the organization and the teams aligned with RCR to achieve more. His high level of preparedness, detailed observations, and questions in meetings have made an impact early in his tenure with the team.

Andy Petree, vice president of competition at RCR, spoke to NBC Sports, where he highlighted the importance of having Busch on the team, saying:

"He’s bringing things to the table for us that we haven’t had."

Last season, Austin Dillon contacted Busch to join the team. Speaking about his future teammate in September last year, Dillon mentioned that his feedback would have a greater impact on the team. He said:

"You’re probably never going to have to doubt any kind of feedback from him. If he says the cars are struggling here, we go to work on that."

Before the season began, Busch and the team discussed their course of action for various situations that could arise. Busch described the meetings as being productive as he remarked:

"I feel like they’ve been a little bit productive. Hopefully those that are with us in those meetings feel the same way, so it’s been a good sense. I know Austin and I have really liked the way that it is and how we got it set up, so it’s been useful for us."

Petree, who has previously worked as a crew chief with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, admitted Kyle Busch was the better of the two when providing feedback. He revealed that Busch was more detailed with his feedback.

Petree stated:

"Earnhardt was an incredible driver, but he didn’t have this knack that Kyle has for breaking down so many details in the car...”

"You had to pull anything out of him. … Kyle will just pick that thing apart, the things that you don’t even think about."

RCR won its last driver's championship with Dale Earnhardt in 1994. With Kyle Busch qualifying for the playoffs early in the season, the team will be betting on him to bring back championship glory.

Justin Haley and Erik Jones praise Kyle Busch

Kaulig Racing and Legacy Motor Club have close ties to Richard Childress Racing. The three teams meet together and Kyle Busch's presence has had a significant impact on those teams too.

Kaulig Racing's Justin Haley spoke about Busch in high regard. The #31 driver was impressed by his openness in the meetings as he said:

"Our alliance and our organization in general, he pushes us. He’s not afraid to say, ‘Hey, this is not what we’re supposed to be doing. Hey this is wrong,’ or ‘Hey, this is right.’ "

Erik Jones, who previously drove alongside Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing, praised Busch for the impact he had off-track. The Legacy Motor Club driver said:

"He approaches the meetings more like we did in those days. I think it’s been really good for the group..."

Poll : 0 votes