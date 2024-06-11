Kyle Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing reunion no longer a possibility as per NASCAR insider

Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing next year was recently ruled out by senior NASCAR writer Candice Spencer. She also discussed where things stand between Busch and his current employer Richard Childress Racing.

Speaking on PRN Live, Spencer revealed that she had asked the 2x Cup champion about his situation when "the rumbling started" in the garage, even before rumors of Stewart Haas Racing closing shop had gained steam.

"I asked him (Busch) at Kansas Speedway, what's your contract situation for next year? And he said, 'I'm still under contract.' He signed a deal that was two years and an option and I verified that with the front office at RCR. Had that not been the case, my guess is he would've been first in line to go back to Joe Gibbs Racing. But now that is another seat that is open."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch has been at RCR for two seasons now. However, his tenure this year has been plagued by inconsistency. At this point last year, he had won three races along with another two top 5 finishes. This year, he hasn't won even once with two top 5 finishes so far, and is heading into a scenario where his chances of making the playoff could be threatened.

Kyle Busch had an option to stay at JGR but chose not to

During a conversation earlier this year with the Athletic, Kyle Busch made a big revelation about a last minute offer that had come from Joe Gibbs before he left for RCR. He recalled Coach Gibbs offering him a pretty unique deal to join the team, claiming that Gibbs put "all their eggs in one basket."

The deal had to do with Oracle, the software giant which sponsors Red Bull in Formula 1.

"The way the Oracle deal got introduced to us was really, really weird…(Oracle) had just signed a contract for $500 million or something with (Formula 1 team) Red Bull. So I’m like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to do a NASCAR deal.' So I told those guys, ‘Look, you got to look elsewhere. You got to look outside. We got to call everybody else.’

(Instead) they offered me a contract to race there, and they weren’t going to have sponsorship on the car, but I didn’t feel like that was fair for the 15 years that I was there."

Busch said that he didn't want Joe Gibbs to put his own money into making him stay at JGR. This led him to take the RCR option.