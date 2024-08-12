Kyle Busch’s misery continues as he suffers a long stop on pit lane at the Richmond NASCAR race

The Cookout 400 at Richmond has turned out to be yet another disappointment for Kyle Busch. The RCR driver suffered a delayed pit stop, adding more misery to his already underwhelming season.

During the Stage 2 green flag of the Richmond race, Busch went to the pit lane to change the tires. However, a delay in the tire mechanism ruined his race. As per Bob Pockrass on X, the RCR crew had to re-jack the #8 car to tighten a wheel.

"Long stop for Kyle Busch. They had to re-jack the car to tighten a wheel," wrote Pockrass on X.

Trending

Kyle Busch started the race in 12th place. However, he was running in an improved position after finishing Stage 1 in 18th place. Even though he had a remote chance to win the race, the delay in pit lane ruined it for him. As of Lap 200, Busch was running in 23rd place.

The RCR driver is currently running with a sprained wrist from Indianapolis. He suffered a sprain in his wrist during the crash at Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Thanks to the two weeks of break, he is now ready to "grip it and rip it."

NASCAR returned to Richmond after the Summer Olympics break this weekend. The Cookout 400 at Richmond Raceway is the 23rd race in the regular season after NASCAR concluded a successful Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch needs a win to keep his playoff hope alive

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) during the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sport. Source: Imagn

With four races left in the regular season, Kyle Busch is running out of time as he risks an exclusion from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. The RCR driver hasn't won a race as yet this season, and as things stand, he is out of the playoff spot.

With 12 places already taken place in the playoffs, Busch needs to win one in the next four races this season. If not, he needs to overcome 112 points and replace Ross Chastain from the last spot in the playoffs.

Busch is on a 43-race winless streak, one of the longest in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Currently, he stands in 18th in the regular season standings with 440 points, two top 5s, six top 10s, and five DNFs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback