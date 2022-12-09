Kyle Busch's new NASCAR sponsors revealed by Richard Childress Racing

Kyle Busch and his new team Richard Childress Racing's preparations for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season are going on in full swing. The organization has announced its list of sponsors to feature on Busch’s #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the 2023 season.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, which has served as a primary sponsor for the #8 team for four races this past year, will return with them as Kyle Busch takes over the #8 car for the next season. 3CHI, Alsco, Lenovo, and BetMGM will also join Cheddar’s as a sponsor in returning to the #8 car.

3CHI has been the primary sponsor on Tyler Reddick's #8 car 14 times this season, including the season-opening Daytona 500 and Reddick’s win at Road America and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lenovo sponsored four races in the 2022 season, including the win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Cheddar served as a sponsor for four races, including the iconic Coca-Cola 600 and Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Alsco was also the primary sponsor in two races, including the playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Richard Childress Racing has not mentioned how many races each company will serve as a sponsor for the team, but they signed a multi-year agreement with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen.

For RCR, the partnership with Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is a perfect fit. In a statement, Torrey Galida, the president of the organization, said:

“Our business relationships are paramount to our organization and we’re proud to confirm that our primary partners on the No. 8 team will be returning to RCR in 2023. Their commitment to our organization is a testament to our team’s collaborative approach and the value it has delivered to so many great brands.”

Kyle Busch dropped a video showing off the stylized number for his car

Following the announcement of the return of several sponsors for #8 Chevrolet, Kyle Busch also shared a video showing off a new stylized number for his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

In the video, a virtual version of the #8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet Camaro can be seen causing burnouts in the parking lot.

Kyle Busch and the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team will be seen in action next year in the NASCAR Cup Series in the preseason race Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum. The event will start on February 5th before the points races.

