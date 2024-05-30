Kyle Busch's partner Samantha stuns in pink floral outfit at Coca-Cola 600

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch, was seen in a pink outfit during the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway last Sunday. The race was hampered by rain and was eventually shortened to 249 laps from 400.

Samantha Busch and Kyle Busch got married in 2010 and the couple are parents to two kids, Lennix and Brexton. The former is an author, blogger, and an advocate of IVF. She also started the Bundle of Joy Fund with her husband to provide couples with the cost that went into IVF treatment.

Samantha Busch shared a few pictures of herself in a pink floral dress on Instagram as the entire field were waiting for the race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway to resume. She captioned her post:

Trending

"Oh hey 👋🏻 If you’re waiting out the rain delay like me how about a little q&a in the comments below before we go back racing to pass the time ⬇️"

Kyle Busch's wife runs a shop named the Samantha Busch Shop that sells racing-inspired clothes. Previously, she used to be a part-owner of Kyle Busch Motorsports, a team that was sold off to Spire Motorsports last year.

Kyle and Samantha Busch opened up about their struggles with IVF

The couple has always been transparent about their struggles with infertility, as they longed for their second child. Back in 2018, Kyle Busch and Samantha lost their second child through a miscarriage. Since then, they have been trying to have their second child via surrogacy.

However, in September, the bloodwork of their surrogate showed that she was not pregnant. Conveying the heart-breaking news to her fans on social media, Samantha said,

“It was our last girl embryo. Our surrogate walked outside, Kyle turned the camera off and we just broke down. You put so much faith and hope in every round. By this time, you would think we would manage our expectations, right? It's just that, every time, they tell you it should work."

Luckily, in May 2022, the couple welcomed Lennix Key, their second child via surrogate, and soon, they took to Instagram to announce the exciting news.

"We’re beyond overjoyed that God has blessed us with our beautiful girl," they said in a joint post. "Our tiny little peanut has a head full of crazy hair and a big brother waiting at home who can’t wait to meet her!!! Thank you everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness 💕

Kyle Busch finished 15th at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. The 39-year-old is currently 14th in the drivers' standings with 346 points to his name. He has had five Top-10 finishes so far this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback