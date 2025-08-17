Kyle Busch’s race is ‘definitely’ screwed after catastrophic Richmond mistake, says NASCAR insider

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, who recently spoke about his time running out to claim a victory this season, had a tough race at the Cook Out 400 held at Richmond Raceway. Busch made a catastrophic mistake that compromised his race. Jeff Gluck, the NASCAR insider, spoke about the same.During stage one of the race, the driver complained about his car being on the verge of spinning out due to the issues with the right rear. Between the stage one and stage two periods, he voiced his concern about his 30-lap-old tires and how they had no grip.However, it was during the pit stop in Stage 2 where things worsened for the driver as he sped through on the pit road under green flag conditions and was penalized for the same. Speaking about the incident, Jeff Gluck, a NASCAR insider, gave his opinion about the driver's race on X. He said,&quot;Oooooof -- Kyle Busch, too fast on pit road under green. If his race wasn't screwed already, it definitely is now.&quot;The two-time Cup Series Champion was found speeding through section 1-10 indicating a problem with his pit road limiter. A few laps later the driver was involved in a huge 12 car pileup, which also included some of the Cup Series title contenders.Kyle Busch speaks about the mounting playoffs pressure for the second season in a rowThe #8 Richard Childress driver spoke about his race at Iowa Speedway, during which he admitted his ZL1 Chevrolet lacked pace to contend in front. He also admitted to having a promising start. However, his RCR car 'couldn't turn in traffic'.Kyle Busch had a rough start to his Iowa weekend as he kicked off his practice session with a wreck, which resulted in him using the backup car. He made progress from his tail-end start and managed to climb up places by the end of stage 2. During lap 263 of the race, he spun out the #88 Trackhouse Racing car of Shane Van Gisbergen, which led to a caution period, and Busch finished the race in 20th place. While speaking to NBC Sports during the post-race interview, the driver spoke about his race; he said:&quot;We started the weekend in a deficit after going to a backup car on Saturday, and spent most of the day Sunday just battling for track position in our Chevrolet. Crew chief Randall Burnett made some race strategy calls that got us into the top 10 and earned us some stage points, but we lost that track position in Stage 3 and struggled to return to the front,&quot; he said.&quot;Our Chevy couldn’t turn in traffic, even with the freshest tires and dirty air didn’t help. We busted our behinds out there today but didn’t have enough,” he added.Kyle Busch is currently on the verge of missing out on getting into the playoffs for the second season in a row.