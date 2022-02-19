Kyle Busch's shirt sends NASCAR fans and reporters into overdrive

Kyle Busch amazed NASCAR fans and reporters at the Daytona 500 after he was seen wearing a denim trouser with pockets out and a black t-shirt captioned “Most Expensive Day Every Year.” In a morning tweet, Kyle Busch posted a photo of himself wearing the shirt with the caption:

“If u know u know💸💸💸”

While other fans were wondering what the caption on Busch's shirt meant, Jeff Gluck, the motorsport journalist, noticed Busch's empty pockets. Taking to his Twitter account, he posted:

“Pockets definitely empty now.”

Apart from the beaming smile and his dressing style, some of his fans saw a business opportunity after they noticed the “Most Expensive Day Every Year” t-shirt was in demand in the comment section. One fan commented and shared a link on how you can get the T-shirt, citing “Shirt Link.”

With less than 24 hours left until the 64th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway happens, the T-shirt caption really fits well with tomorrow’s event which is considered the most important race in NASCAR’s history.

Kyle Busch's highlights from 2022 Daytona 500 and retirement from NASCAR Xfinity Series

In this year’s Daytona 500, Kyle Busch will be starting in the 5th row, driving Toyota #18. The 36-year-old driver won the Daytona 500 14 years ago in July 2008, and then came close to repeating it in 2019 with a finish of 2nd place behind Denny Hamlin. Busch will now have high expectations of winning the race on February 20 at Daytona International Speedway.

Busch recently announced his retirement from NASCAR Xfinity Series after reaching his retirement target of 100 wins. After winning the July 2021 race, his win added up to 102 wins, exceeding the target he set for himself.

Before his retirement, he had won all five Xfinity races allowed by NASCAR, ranking as the all-time record-holder in the series. In all the three NASCAR national series, he has garnered 222 victories, ranking 9th on the all-time winners' list.

The Kyle Busch Motorsport owner has won three NASCAR Cup Series titles, taking the first one in 2009. Six years later, he added another one in 2015, and then the last one in 2019.

After retiring from the Xfinity Series, he still has two more races to compete in the Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series. His first race for the Truck Series will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4.

