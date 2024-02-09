Kyle Busch’s son Brexton Busch signs multiyear contract extension with Servpro

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch's son Brexton has signed a three-year contract extension with sponsor Servpro Industries, LLC.

While Kyle Busch continues to ply his trade in the NASCAR Cup Series, 8-year-old Brexton Busch's motorsport career has been on a steady rise. Among his notable achievements, Brexton won the Beginner Box Stock Division Champion at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway in 2023.

Now, the driver of the No. 18B for Kyle Busch Motorsports has extended his partnership with Servpro until 2026. Brexton took to his social media platforms to reveal the signing.

Upon the contract extension, John Sooker, President and COO of Servpro, expressed enthusiasm about the extended partnership. He stated (via Speed Sport):

"This is a partnership that has exceeded our expectations each and every year, and we couldn’t be more excited to extend it for another three years. It has been a pleasure watching Brexton grow and improve his racing skills, watching him become a bona fide racer, and seeing him become a great big brother. We can’t wait to see what the future holds."

Meanwhile, Brexton Busch echoed Sooker's sentiments, appreciating Servpro's continued support and belief in his potential. He added:

"I am so thankful that SERVPRO will continue to support me in my racing career for years to come. We get to grow together. They believe in me, and I believe we can get them many more trips to victory lane. I couldn’t do it without the SERVPRO team and all their associates!"

Kyle Busch eyeing first Daytona victory in his second season with RCR

While Brexton continues to go places in his racing career, Kyle Busch has his sights set on capturing the coveted Harley J. Earl Trophy.

While he made a high profile move from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing last season, Busch's winless-streak in the Daytona 500 race continued. In his long-spanning Cup Series career of 19 years, the two-time Cup Series champion has failed to register a single victory in the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway, a fact not lost on the veteran driver.

As he gears up for the 2024 campaign, his second with RCR, Kyle Busch has his eyes on the target, which is to clinch the Daytona 500 race. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 38-year-old wrote:

"Can’t wait to get to Daytona and finally bring home the hardware. 20 years of trying… The same as someone at RCR before."

