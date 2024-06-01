Kyle Busch’s son Brexton Busch wins Preliminary Night One Support Divisions at Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway 

Kyle Busch's 8-year-old son and budding racing prodigy Brexton Busch has recently picked up a victory in the support division competitions of Preliminary Night One at Clyde-Martin Memorial Speedway. The win is Busch's second one this weekend in the Junior Sprint Car event presented by S2F TV.

Brexton started racing in 2020. Since then, he has been following in the footsteps of his father and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch. Brexton spends his time off the track taking tests, sim racing, and honing his skills. In 2022 alone, the third-generation driver amassed 32 victories in 13 different tracks in the USA.

In the same year, Brexton also grabbed the Beginner Box Stock championship at Mountain Creek Speedway. Last year, he registered over 30 wins in various racing disciplines such as Outlaw Karts, Bandoleros, Jr. Sprints, and Restricted Micros. In his debut Bandoleros weekend, Brexton Busch won the Beginner Bandit division championship, which took place at Citrus County Speedway.

Trending

Applauding his latest victory, POWRi Racing posted,

"Brexton Busch and Brian Carber Gain Wins in KKM Challenge Preliminary Night One Support Divisions."

Expand Tweet

Brexton flaunted his fastest lap of merely 13.167 seconds. He started from the pole and swept all 15 laps of the race, holding off a fast-charging Ashen Glazier, who ended second. The top 5 positions in the race were rounded off by Braylon Morris, Gage Pio, and Brantley Floczak in the POWRi Jr Sprint Preliminaries.

Kyle Busch reveals his take on his son's racing career

Kyle Busch is extremely supportive of his son's racing career. In an interview with "Taste of Country" in 2022, the Richard Childress Racing driver expressed how appreciative he was about Brexton's learning curve and said,

"We all go through growth and learning, and with that, we get better. He’s no different than anybody else. But yeah, he's come a long way. It's pretty cool to see the growth that he's shown and the things that he's doing to get to the next level.”

When asked what Brexton's mother Samantha thought of her son, Busch replied that his mother loves everything about it, except the danger that the sport offers.

"He's been banged up a couple times, but he's gotten right back into it," Busch added.

However, Samantha doesn't want Brexton to race midget cars. In an interview with FloRacing last year, Brexton said,

"My mom doesn’t want me to get into midgets."

However, Kyle Busch feels racing all types of cars will only add to his son's repertoire. Therefore, when the time comes, Brexton Busch will probably try his hands at racing midgets as well.