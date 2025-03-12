Brexton Busch is a second-generation young racing driver who is following in the footsteps of his father Kyle Busch. The nine-year-old recently shared a cheeky comment aimed at his father after Kyle took to X to retweet about their recent visit to the Cincinnati Reds training session.

The Cincinnati Reds are an American professional baseball team competing in Major League Baseball. They are a member club of the National League Central Division. On Tuesday morning (March 11), the father-son duo stopped by the Cincinnati Reds' training complex in Goodyear, Arizona. The two took part in batting practice and spent time with Reds players Jose Trevino, Jake Fraley, and Andrew Abbott.

The team shared photos of Kyle and Braxton's visit to their training ground on X with a post that read:

"NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his son made a pit stop in Goodyear to take BP🏁"

Kyle Busch retweeted the post and thanked the Reds for letting him and Brexton take a few swings on Tuesday morning.

"Warning track power.💪🏻 Glad I just drive race cars.😎Thanks @Reds for letting @brextonbusch and I take some hacks!!" He wrote.

Brexton jokingly commented on his father's tweet, saying that the two-time Cup Series champion barely hit any ball outside the infield. He quipped:

"WHAT?!? You barely got it out of the infield."

Showing his wit, Kyle Busch replied to his son's comment asking him if that was because he was using a left-handed swing.

"Is it because I was using a lefty bat that all my hits went to short stop and left field?" he asked Brexton.

While Busch is having fun off the racetrack, he has also been getting some good results on it in the last couple of weeks.

Kyle Busch hints at the improvement made by his team

Kyle Busch has remained winless since his last victory in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway Motorsports Park in June 2023. That is almost a 650-day winless streak for the two-time Cup Series champion. A significant reason for this winless streak is the performance of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which is not as quick as other cars in top teams like Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, and Joe Gibbs Racing.

However, Busch's last couple of races have been pretty good. He led in COTA until the last laps and eventually finished in the top five. Phoenix was another strong race for Busch, who finished in eighth place. After the race, he shared his thoughts on the big improvements RCR has had since last year.

"Another solid weekend by this 🎱 team! Big improvement from last year here. Let’s keep this string of Top 10s going next week at home💪🏻" he wrote on X.

Busch will return to the track on Sunday, March 16, for the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas to aim for a third consecutive top-10 finish.

