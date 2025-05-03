Kyle Busch’s son Brexton pens a birthday note for ‘officially old’ NASCAR champion

NASCAR legend Kyle Busch recently celebrated his 40th birthday and received countless wishes from fans and fellow drivers across the NASCAR world. Among the most special was a heartfelt message from his nearly 10-year-old son, Brexton, which Busch proudly shared on his social media.

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is one of the most decorated drivers in the sport’s history. The Las Vegas native has amassed 232 victories across NASCAR’s top three divisions. With 63 Cup Series wins—ninth all-time—Busch also holds multiple records in both the Xfinity and Truck Series, showcasing his dominance across all levels.

The former champion has played a pivotal role in shaping Brexton Busch’s budding racing career. Their shared passion for the sport is evident in Brexton’s early success and the strong bond they’ve built through it. Marking his dad’s 40th birthday, Brexton shared a heartfelt message on X, along with a few touching snapshots of the duo, writing:

"Happy Birthday to the best Dad!! Thanks for all the lessons and fun on and off the track! I can’t wait to race against you again! Also, I think 40 means you are officially old! Go get em this weekend!"

Since his switch from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has faced a challenging stretch in his Cup Series career. Now behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet, the two-time champion will be aiming to snap his winless streak at the Wurth 400, potentially turning his 40th birthday into an unforgettable celebration.

Catch the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4 at 3:30 PM Eastern time, exclusively available on FOX Sports 1, Performance Racing Network, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

“Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride”: Samantha’s heartfelt note for Kyle Busch’s 40th birthday

Among the many birthday wishes Kyle Busch received on his milestone 40th birthday, one of the most heartfelt came from his wife, Samantha. Sharing a beautiful picture on her Instagram, she wrote:

"Happy 40th Birthday to the most amazing husband and father. Life with you is a wild, wonderful ride—and we wouldn’t want it any other way. You keep us laughing the whole way through.❤️"

Kyle and Samantha Busch have shared a life together for nearly 14 years. Their story began in 2008 and culminated in a New Year’s Eve wedding on December 31, 2010, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago. Since then, they’ve built a close-knit family, welcoming son Brexton in 2015 and daughter Lennix in 2022.

Furthermore, the NASCAR driver's wife runs Shop Samantha Busch, a racing-inspired clothing brand. She is also the author of Fighting Infertility, a powerful memoir that details her personal journey with infertility, aiming to raise awareness and provide support to others facing the same battle.

