Kyle Busch’s son Brexton thanks longstanding supporter Billy Ballew

Kyle Busch’s son, Brexton Busch, recently expressed his gratitude to Billy Ballew, a former supporter of Richard Childress Racing's #8 driver. Brexton acknowledged Ballew for assisting with a new truck, which has given him a memorable ride.

Brexton recently won at the Bandoleros event during the Cook Out 225 at Florence Motor Speedway, where he led every lap from pole position. Buoyed by this success, the young racer went on to secure two additional victories. He charged from back to front in the first race and maintained the lead for most of the second race.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, who had a busy day that included attending his son's race after competing in his own—which was his final chance to qualify for the playoffs—ended with mixed feelings. Despite his best efforts, he finished second in the regular season finale at Darlington, just missing the playoff cut.

Trending

Recently, Brexton Busch embarked on a new venture, expressing gratitude and promoting Billy Ballew, a long-time supporter of his father who now also assists with Brexton’s racing endeavors. Brexton took to his X account to share his appreciation:

"I'd like to give a shout out to Billy Ballew. He's supported my dad way back in his truck series days. And he continues to support me by getting us up and down the road with our new truck. If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have this beautiful, brand new 3500 Chevy Silverado. If you're in need of a new car or use car, check out Billy Blue Motorsports in Dawson Field, Georgia. Daytona Beach, Florida, or online at billyballewmotorsports.com. Thank you, Billy."

Expand Tweet

Kyle Busch, with an impressive tally of 231 victories across all NASCAR series, owes part of his success to Billy Ballew, a used car dealer on Mason Avenue. Between 2005 and 2009, Busch piloted Ballew's race trucks, making 66 starts and notching 16 wins, including standout back-to-back victories at Charlotte and Dover early in their collaboration.

The partnership between Ballew and Busch began out of necessity. Shane Hmiel, Ballew's primary driver at that time, was unavailable to test Ballew's truck at Charlotte Motor Speedway, so Ballew needed a replacement driver. That's when Busch stepped in. From this opportunity, a lasting relationship developed, which now extends to supporting Kyle Busch’s son in his burgeoning racing career.

Despite not securing a win in the regular season, Kyle Busch has topped a significant 2024 statistic

Kyle Busch recently faced a setback, failing to qualify for the playoffs after one of the most challenging seasons prior to the NASCAR Paris Olympics break. However, his performance in the final four races offered a promising turnaround, affirming his pre-break assertion that he "Really need[ed] it."

Returning from a vacation in Italy, Kyle Busch showed stability, finishing in the top-5 in three of his last four races. Furthermore, he accrued the most points during this period compared to any other driver. In these final four races, Busch amassed a total of 147 points, leading the pack ahead of Christopher Bell with 132 points, Chris Buescher with 128 points, and several others among Kyle Larson with 110 points.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback