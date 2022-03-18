"You are slow dad" - Kyle Busch's son has a strong message for his father

Kyle Busch is a proud father, and the two-time champion has been sharing his son’s progression on all of his social media platforms. Busch is also known as his son’s coach and he always goes beyond the limit to make sure his son’s career is intact.

Busch and his nine-year-old son participated in a recent dirt race. He took to his Twitter account, highlighting the progress of the race. The tweet caught the attention of many as his son wrote a message on his racing truck that read “You are slow Dad.”

“New vlog dropping on my @YouTube at 7 ET. Me n @brextonbusch got dirt wins on the same night!”

In the video, his son stated that:

“you got to be first.”

Concerning this, Kyle Busch stated that his son has high expectations, and he is working on it.

The event went down on Saturday at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Arizona. On the same day, the driver of Toyota No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing had a practice session and qualifying race for the Cup Series at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

Despite the commitment, he managed to find time for his family and also participate in his newly found venture of dirt racing.

Kyle Busch competed and won the Now 600 Series while his son Brexton was competing in the JR Sprints of the Arizona division. Busch collected a $300 check while his son’s race was priceless. On Twitter, Kyle Busch posted his son's win and tagged his wife Samantha Busch.

From the dirt race, he headed back to Avondale, Arizona, for the Cup Series Ruoff Mortgage 500 at the Phoenix Raceway. After the race went green, he went on to battle for the victory lane but managed to collect a top ten finish.

Kyle Busch son's performance since joining the racing

Brexton Busch has followed in his father's footsteps.

In the fall of 2020, Busch, the six-year-old son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, began racing in the Beginner Box Stock class at Millbridge Speedway in Salisbury, NC, and Mountain Creek Speedway in Catawba, NC.

Busch’s family has a tendency to win races. For Brexton Busch, it didn't take long for him to continue the family legacy of winning races, as he won his maiden race barely a month into his career at Mountain Creek Speedway on Sept. 26, 2020.

On Oct. 4, 2020, he won his first out-of-state race at 304 Speedway in Princeton, WV, and finished his 2020 season with another victory at Mountain Creek on Nov. 14.

He entered the 2022 season in styles where On Feb. 5; he won at Hanging Rock Kartway in Kershaw, South Carolina. In 2022, he now has one more victory than his father.

