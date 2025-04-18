Kyle Busch’s sponsor joins forces with its retail ally for the Talladega race

At the upcoming Talladega race on April 27, a new sponsorship for Kyle Busch is generating buzz in the NASCAR world. Nicokick.com, a leading U.S. online retailer for nicotine pouches, has teamed up with zone™ to back Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet. The partnership is not only a first for Nicokick in motorsports, but it also deepens zone™'s ongoing association with Busch.

Kyle Busch’s car at Talladega will now feature a co-branded design from Nicokick and zone™, marking the start of their joint marketing push. But what does this move mean for Busch?

It’s a boost in visibility and brand value for both Nicokick and zone™, but also another show of strong sponsorship support for Kyle Busch’s 2025 Cup Series campaign. The two-time champion is a big part of the sport, and aligning with his No. 8 car offers these brands direct exposure to one of the most engaged fan bases in NASCAR. Sarah Krysalka, Senior Director of Commercial Partnerships and External Affairs at Haypp Group (Nicokick’s parent company), talked about the strategic value of the deal. She said via Speedway Digest:

“We are delighted to collaborate with zone™ and support the No. 8 car at Talladega. As the preferred online retailer for zone™, Nicokick sees this strategic partnership as a powerful way to drive shared brand awareness, create new avenues to connect with adult consumers, and increase the visibility of our platform.”

The sponsorship doesn’t end with car decals. Nicokick is launching a limited-time promotional campaign tied directly to the Talladega race. Between April 28 and May 2, select purchases of zone™ pouches on Nicokick.com will be eligible for a limited-edition can autographed by Kyle Busch.

On race day, Busch will also wear a custom driver suit featuring both brands, while his pit crew will be dressed in fire suits highlighting zone™'s product line, including flavors like Dragonfruit, Mint, Spearmint, Wintergreen, and Citrus. This visual branding push is meant to connect with NASCAR fans in a more direct and modern way.

Kyle Busch sees a major problem with younger drivers

Kyle Busch has voiced concerns over a growing trend among the new generation of NASCAR drivers. Following Jesse Love’s Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway, Busch pointed out something he rarely sees from young drivers anymore, which is asking for advice.

Busch made these comments in an interview with journalist Peter Stratta. When asked about Jesse Love reaching out to him ahead of the Bristol race, Busch replied:

“Just that he picked up the phone and asked and called, you know? That's the first thing, right? A lot of drivers don't do that anymore these days.”

Busch appreciated the gesture because it showed initiative and a the driver wanting to learn. At 20, Jesse Love made his Cup debut after clinching the ARCA Menards Series title in 2023 and running a full Xfinity schedule in 2024.

