Kyle Busch's spouse Samantha enjoys a 'fashion show' moment in chic black-and-white one-piece at the Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha Busch, recently showcased her race-day outfit for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A dedicated supporter, Samantha frequently travels with her husband, standing by his side as his biggest fan, cheering him on at every race.

Two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch married Samantha on December 31, 2010. The couple expanded their family with the birth of their son, Brexton, in 2015, followed by their daughter, Lennix, in 2022.

In a recent post on Instagram, where Samantha boasts a following of over 263K, the NASCAR wife sported a monochromatic look, and shared a ramp walk-esque clip, exiting the RCR driver's hauler.

" So nice of them to host a NASCAR race at my fashion show 🏁🤣" she humorously captioned the post.

Samantha Busch is a passionate advocate for an active lifestyle, balancing her love for fitness with her roles as an author and entrepreneur. Moreover, in her 2021 book, Fighting Infertility, she shared her personal struggles with infertility while offering guidance and support to others facing similar challenges.

While Samantha Busch enjoyed her highlight of the day at Homestead, her husband, RCR's #8 driver Kyle Busch, had a tough outing in the Straight Talk Wireless 400. Starting from P22, Busch could only improve one position, finishing P21—adding to his ongoing struggles since joining RCR in 2023.

Although a Cup Series victory has eluded Kyle Busch in recent history, the Nevada native drove down victory lane in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Fr8 Racing 208.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha opens up on her approach to rest and recovery

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch recently shared her thoughts on the importance of rest and recovery while pursuing an active strength and endurance training workout regime. She highlighted the benefits of giving the body time to recharge, saying that's is the key to ' making progress' (via Instagram).

"I strength train 4-5 days a week, but I used to struggle with feeling guilty on my off days. I’m slowly learning that these rest days are when my body does the real work—recovering, rebuilding, and making progress," she wrote in the caption.

After sharing how rest has helped maintain her cortisol levels and hormones, she added:

"Rest isn’t just important for results—it’s essential for your health! On recovery days, I love getting outside, soaking up the sunshine, and moving in a way that feels good. The impact on my sleep, energy, and mindset has been a game-changer!"

The two-time Cup Series champion's wife also shares several workout routines for different muscle groups on her Instagram account.

