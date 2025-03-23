Kyle Busch's spouse Samantha reveals her approach to rest days and recovery for the body

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch recently highlighted the importance of rest days in a workout routine. Samantha often discusses fitness and wellness, and shares glimpses of her moments with her family via her social media handle.

Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, married Samantha on December 31, 2010, at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral. The couple welcomed their son Brexton in 2015 and daughter Lennix seven years later, in 2022.

In a post on Instagram on Saturday, March 22, Samantha Busch revealed the benefits of allowing the body to rest, and wrote:

"I strength train 4-5 days a week, but I used to struggle with feeling guilty on my off days. I’m slowly learning that these rest days are when my body does the real work—recovering, rebuilding, and making progress" she wrote

After sharing how rest has helped maintain her cortisol levels and hormones, she added:

"Rest isn’t just important for results—it’s essential for your health! On recovery days, I love getting outside, soaking up the sunshine, and moving in a way that feels good. The impact on my sleep, energy, and mindset has been a game-changer!"

Besides being an ardent advocate for an active lifestyle, Samantha Busch is also an author and entrepreneur who raises awareness about infertility. In her book Fighting Infertility, which was published in 2021, Samantha documented her personal struggles with infertility and also offered support to others going through the same difficulties.

Meanwhile, her husband Kyle Busch is set to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 on Sunday at Homestead Miami. Fans can catch the race live on FOX, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha steps up for military families with new IVF support initiative

In January this year, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch advocated for military families struggling with infertility through the Bundle of Joy Fund, which she and Kyle Busch founded in 2015. The initiative offers financial assistance and resources to the couples who are undergoing fertility treatments.

In a January Instagram post to her 262K followers, Samantha Busch asked veterans if their insurance covered IVF in the caption and then further wrote:

"In nearly 10 years, we’ve helped bring 100 beautiful babies into the world through the Bundle of Joy Fund. And yet, so many who dedicate their lives to serving our country—protecting our families, teaching our children, and providing lifesaving care—are left with zero financial assistance when they want to build families of their own"

Moreover, in February this year, Samantha Busch expressed her joy upon hearing reports that President Donald Trump had signed an executive order promoting subsidized IVF treatments for American citizens facing infertility challenges.

